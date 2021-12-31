Seven fireworks displays lit up the Abu Dhabi sky, at midnight on New Year’s Eve, over Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Maryah Island, Saadiyat Beach Club on Saadiyat Island, Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Festival at Al Wathba, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, and Madinat Zayed in Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

As for Dubai, which is one of the most prominent cities that the world awaits to witness its celebrations of the New Year, it recorded the “Eve of Wonder” evening at the Burj Khalifa, which provided amazing festive experiences, in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and the New Year.

New Zealand was the first country in the world to enter the new 2022, Friday, with some limited celebrations.

Auckland, the country’s largest city, eased some restrictions this week to allow residents to enjoy some singing and dancing.

Australia was the second country to celebrate the New Year, when Sydney staged a dazzling display of fireworks. The iconic Sydney Bridge was decorated with laser lights mixed with tens of thousands of fireworks arrows to dazzle the world.

Then, Japan, South Korea and North Korea welcomed 2022, then China and Thailand, where fireworks were celebrated.

Baker Island, an atoll south of Hawaii, will be the last in the world to die in 2021.

The New Year coincides with the world’s fears of a wider spread of the Omicron mutant, and experts advised to avoid celebrating in large gatherings.

With many countries recording the highest infection rate ever, authorities in many parts have canceled New Year’s celebrations.