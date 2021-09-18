The statue, which was erected in the Hungarian capital Budapest, was made of bronze, and came in the form of a masked person, in reference to the nickname taken by the creator of “Bitcoin”, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The idea of ​​making the statue belongs to the Hungarian businessman and journalist specializing in digital currencies, Andras Gyorvi, knowing that the process of forming and displaying it was funded by four Hungarian institutions working in the field of cryptocurrency.

In an interview with AFP, Giorvi said: “Last March, I was researching the relationship between digital art and blockchain, and I wondered to myself: Why doesn’t Nakamoto have a statue in Budapest?”

He added, “The shape of the mysterious statue accurately reflects the identity of the founder of Bitcoin, which was succeeded by sculptors Tamas Geli and Rika Gergeli.”

For his part, Geli, who made the statue in his workshop on the outskirts of Budapest, said: “The concept of bitcoin is that the currency belongs to everyone, and the statue expresses that because we made it so that it reflects the image of the face of the person who is contemplating it, as if he says we are all Nakamoto.”

It is worth noting that Bitcoin was created in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, and the founding statement, published on October 31 of the same year, and drafted by Nakamoto, included that the main objective of the currency is to process online payments between two parties without going through a financial institution.