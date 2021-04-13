Ahmed Atef (Cairo) – “Hana Shubra” … the neighborhood whose name has always been associated with the middle class of Egyptians, especially as it is the largest neighborhood in northern Cairo and most famous for its large population, and its people are known as the people of “Jadanaism” and the originality that appears in celebrations and manifestations of brotherhood and tolerance Between them, there is no difference between one religion and another or one race or another, or between a citizen and a resident, everyone looks out from under the lights they hung to celebrate the advent of the holy month of Ramadan as a single fabric that no one will separate

Lanterns, colors, and lights are a distinctive sign of the holy month when it appears from Shubra and Rawd al-Faraj, but no one will pass by without being caught by the Ramadan lantern, the crescent of the month of fasting, and the cross of the Coptic brothers to celebrate the holy month, and what is more striking is that many of these decorations and lights were suspended by Christians who tried to share the joy of receiving a month Fasting, which has delighted many Egyptians who went to the Shubra neighborhood in the past few days, to buy lanterns or to take pictures with decorations and colored lamps.

The pioneers of social media circulated pictures of lights and celebrations, likening them to neighborhoods in the British capital, London, especially since the month of Ramadan comes in light of the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, but the Egyptians there are trying to repeat the rituals of the month of Ramadan and the customs that have been passed down to generations since long times, such as the tables of the Most Merciful and seasonal markets.

On both sides of the roads in the ancient Shubra neighborhood, shawers and tents are lined up full of various goods and Ramadan goods, including yamish, intoxicants and dates. In the same context, preparations have begun in full swing for other tents in preparation for Ramadan tables with all measures of prevention and spacing. Spoons and tools.

It is worth noting that the word Shubra in the Coptic language means homestead or village, but the neighborhood is associated in particular with the middle class, while Shubra was an island in the middle of the Nile called Elephant Island, then due to the silence of the Nile, the island connected to the land to become the modern land of Shubra and Rawd al-Farag.