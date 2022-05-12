Today, Thursday, researchers said that they planted seeds of a small flowering herb called “mouse ear cress” in 12 small containers, each containing one gram of lunar soil, and watched them sprout and grow.

Lunar regolith, with its sharp particles and little organic matter, differs greatly from Earth’s soil, so it was not known whether the seeds would germinate.

“Plants can grow in lunar regolith,” said Anna Lisa Ball, professor of horticultural sciences, director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Biotechnology Research at the University of Florida and co-chair of the study published in Communications Biology. It makes a lot of sense and opens the door to exploring the future, probably using resources on the Moon and Mars.”

Its growth was weaker than plants on the soil of the earth. They were also slower growing and generally smaller, their roots more dwarfed and showing stress-indicating features such as small leaves and a dark reddish black color, which is unusual for healthy growing plants.

It also showed genetic signs indicating this stress, similar to the consequences of the plant’s interactions with salt and minerals and its exposure to oxidation processes. Yet the growth of the plants was, for the researchers, a “wonderful thing”.

“Seeing plants grow is an achievement because it means we can go to the moon, grow our own food, clean our air and recycle our water using plants the same way we use it here on Earth,” said study co-lead Rob Ferrell, who is the assistant vice president for research at the University of Florida.