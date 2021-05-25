The World Tourism Organization announced that the year 2020 was “the worst in the history of tourism”, as the global tourism sector lost $ 1.3 billion during it, as a result of the restrictions imposed on movement to stop the spread of the Corona virus.

A statement issued by the Madrid-based United Nations agency in charge of tourism said that this figure represents “11 times more losses than those recorded during the global economic crisis in 2009, and translated into a 74 percent decline in the flow of tourists in the world, compared to 2019.”

The organization declared that “2020 was the worst year in the history of tourism,” with the number of tourists in the world declining by one billion people, compared to 2019.

The Corona pandemic has disrupted tourism activity during 2020, and it seems that this will continue until 2021.

In search of providing the greatest amount of safety and prevention from the emerging corona virus, tourists and travel enthusiasts are intensifying their efforts to determine the safest tourist destinations in the world.

News reports suggested that a number of tourist destinations are the safest in the world, thanks to the high efficiency in surrounding the epidemic.

Vancouver and Montreal

Vancouver and Montreal are among the most beautiful cities in the world, in addition to Jasper and Banff, which are two of the most beautiful parks, and Canada is characterized by vast natural spaces that provide opportunities for trips.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a safe tourist destination for travel in 2021, and has been ranked among the best countries in the world in terms of controlling the Corona pandemic, and it is characterized by beautiful landscapes, from snow-covered mountains and forests that cover hundreds of miles.

Australia

Australia is a safe travel destination for 2021 and was highly welcomed as a travel destination among survey respondents.

The best tourist places in Karmish .. A trip with pictures and one of the most prominent tourist attractions, the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and is characterized by wildlife everywhere in the country, as well as forests spanning northern Australia. 4- Iceland The blue water springs in the region of Brikjavík in Iceldna The high response, and the adoption of strong measures to combat the epidemic, helped make it the fourth safest destination in the world, especially as it is a famous tourist country. Nature is the main attraction of the square in Iceland, where it is famous for its blue water springs and the exploration area surrounding the “Brekjavik”. 5- Switzerland Switzerland is one of the top 10 safe destinations for travel in 2021 and is one of the countries that has a high score in the Global Peace Index, which makes it a good country for travel, albeit less efficient than the four aforementioned countries in combating Corona virus. The most exotic places in the world and the most famous tourist attractions, the mountains, lakes and the historical railways, we cannot overlook the Swiss chocolate, one of the most important features of the country. 6- Germany Germany is one of the best tourist destinations in the world 2021 is one of the most efficient European countries in dealing with the Corona virus, and taking strict measures to limit its spread. It is also one of the best tourist destinations in the world, where you can visit castles and enjoy the arts, river cruises and landmarks of the capital district of Berlin. 7- Sweden Stockholm in Sweden is one of the best safe tourist destinations in the world 2021 The country ranks among the countries that have dealt with the pandemic at a higher level than the average, in addition to having a high degree of global peace index. Stockholm is a favorite city for tourists in Sweden, along with the sprawling landscape in the north of the country. 8- Italy Italy is one of the best safe tourist destinations in the world 2021 Although Italy went through a crisis early in the outbreak of the pandemic in the world, it recovered well and continued to manage the epidemic response plan, as part of the efforts adopted by the European Union countries. The best tourist areas in Madagascar .. 5 destinations you should not miss to visit The country is famous for the diversity of tourist attractions, from special foods and attractions of Rome, Venice, Tuscany and Sicily. 9- Ireland Ireland is one of the best safe tourist destinations in the world 2021 is a very safe and peaceful country, and it has dealt well with the pandemic, making it among the ten favorite destinations for travelers around the world. It is an ideal destination for lovers of charming landscapes, as well as access to archaeological and historical sites from castles and museums. 10- Japan Japan is one of the best safe tourist destinations in the world 2021 As expected, Japan has succeeded in mobilizing its resources to achieve a very effective response to the epidemic, and to score fairly high in the global peace index. Tokyo will be an important tourist center in 2021, where the Olympic Games will be held, as well as the possibility to enjoy the tranquil beauty of Hokkaido.