After Hamas’ most ferocious attack on Israel ever recorded, the latter deployed Operation ‘Iron Sword’ over the Palestinian Territories. And, although Israel claims to have attacked Hamas settlements, Palestinian authorities report 424 dead and more than 2,300 injured. The civilian population has been cannon fodder, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Israel, after the deadliest assault on its territory in five decades, formally declared war on Hamas. “The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be very high and will change reality for generations,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The air attacks on the Palestinian enclave have marked the day of this October 8 and its population, which experiences firsthand the declared revenge of the Israeli Government.

The Israeli Army has assured that the bombed points are “command centers” of Hamas, however, it has directly attacked residential buildings, a mosque and even the seaport of Gaza, under a blockade imposed by Israel and that has suffocated the local population for years. Now the bombings also lead it to war.

Palestinian citizens search for people trapped after an Israeli bombing of a residential building. Gaza, October 8, 2023. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Sabreen Abu Daqqa, a Palestinian woman hugs a relative before the funeral of her daughter and two sons, who were killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 8, 2023. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

A Palestinian man stands next to the ruins of a house destroyed by Israel’s response to the Hamas attack. Khan Younis, Gaza, October 8, 2023. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

The attacks have caused entire families to flee the border areas with Israel, more prone to Israeli attacks, and take their belongings to places guarded by human rights organizations, such as United Nations schools.

Palestinian citizens have had to flee their homes amid Israeli attacks. They take their belongings to a school run by the United Nations. Gaza, October 8, 2023. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East estimates that 20,000 Palestinians have taken refuge in these establishments.

Palestinian citizens who fled their homes amid Israeli shelling take shelter at a United Nations-run school in Gaza, October 8, 2023. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

One of the bombed buildings was the Palestine Tower, emblematic of Gaza City.

People on a rooftop watch the impact of a projectile on October 7, 2023 during an Israeli airstrike on the iconic Palestine Tower building in Gaza. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

Fire and smoke rise on a hill in Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike inside the city, October 8, 2023. AP – Fatima Shbair

Relatives mourn at the funeral of two babies who died during Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on October 8, 2023. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, people searched through rubble after a bombing hit a mosque early Sunday.

A mosque in Khan Younis, Gaza, was destroyed in the Israeli response, on October 8, 2023. REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

“We finished the night prayers and suddenly the mosque was bombed. They terrified the children, the elderly,” a resident told the Reuters agency.

A Palestinian inspects the destroyed mosque in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

A Palestinian boy walks his bicycle through the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, October 8, 2023. AP – Fatima Shbair

The attacks, which the Government of Israel indicates were directed at command posts of Hamas members, have ended the lives of relatives of militants, since some have been carried out directly against their homes.

Mourners pray alongside relatives of Salem Abu Quta, a Hamas fighter, who was killed in an Israeli attack on his home in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, October 8, 2023. AP – Hatem Ali

With Reuters, AFP and AP