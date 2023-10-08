After Hamas’ most ferocious attack on Israel ever recorded, the latter deployed Operation ‘Iron Sword’ over the Palestinian Territories. And, although Israel claims to have attacked Hamas settlements, Palestinian authorities report 424 dead and more than 2,300 injured. The civilian population has been cannon fodder, especially in the Gaza Strip.
Israel, after the deadliest assault on its territory in five decades, formally declared war on Hamas. “The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be very high and will change reality for generations,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The air attacks on the Palestinian enclave have marked the day of this October 8 and its population, which experiences firsthand the declared revenge of the Israeli Government.
The Israeli Army has assured that the bombed points are “command centers” of Hamas, however, it has directly attacked residential buildings, a mosque and even the seaport of Gaza, under a blockade imposed by Israel and that has suffocated the local population for years. Now the bombings also lead it to war.
The attacks have caused entire families to flee the border areas with Israel, more prone to Israeli attacks, and take their belongings to places guarded by human rights organizations, such as United Nations schools.
The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East estimates that 20,000 Palestinians have taken refuge in these establishments.
One of the bombed buildings was the Palestine Tower, emblematic of Gaza City.
In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, people searched through rubble after a bombing hit a mosque early Sunday.
“We finished the night prayers and suddenly the mosque was bombed. They terrified the children, the elderly,” a resident told the Reuters agency.
The attacks, which the Government of Israel indicates were directed at command posts of Hamas members, have ended the lives of relatives of militants, since some have been carried out directly against their homes.
