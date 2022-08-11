Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi welcomes its guests with the most beautiful and varied entertainment experiences with more than 45 rides, water slides and entertainment facilities.
As the evening falls, the water city turns into a festive destination that mixes music and entertainment activities during the “Nights of Lights” event hosted every Saturday until 9:00 pm.
During this event, guests will be able to spend unique evenings with many entertainment shows and special activities such as water hydrojet, various laser shows, acrobatic shows, tanoura dances, walking on sticks and unique fire shows.
The music band and the “DJ” present the most beautiful musical tunes that add more joy, and make this evening an unforgettable experience. Guests will be on a date with the most beautiful water adventures, where they can enjoy a wide range of water slides and games decorated with the most beautiful neon lights, or relax on the floats in the Al Raha River and embark on an enchanting world of joy, joy and sparkling lights.
The show for children under 12 years old offers free admission with every adult ticket purchased.
Yas entertainment cities and facilities, which are operated by Farah Experiences, offer a wide range of games, family entertainment facilities and live shows.
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi, and Clyme Abu Dhabi, which are a few minutes away from each other, continue to take precautionary measures to ensure safe entertainment experiences for all, as entry must be made using the “”””””” system. Green Traffic” through the “Emirati Fortress” application.
