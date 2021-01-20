The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority conducted a survey of 200,967 dunums, with the aim of monitoring and following up the migratory desert locust situation across the borders of the country during the past year 2020, and the authority’s control teams sprayed an area of ​​85,948 dunums where the locusts were present, using the recommended pesticides. To reduce locust risks to plantations and farm productivity.

The authority stated that the efforts of its survey and control teams have continued for nearly two and a half months, since the emergence of desert locusts in Dalma Island farms on February 22, 2020, as the authority raised the state of maximum preparedness and preparedness to confront any groups of desert locust swarms coming from breeding areas. Locusts in the Arabian Peninsula and the coasts of the Red Sea, and groups of locusts in different stages were monitored to enter multiple areas in the Al Dhafra region (Al Silaa, Ras Mushaireb, Ras Ghamis), Ghayathi (Yo Al Nazra) and Al Ghuwaifat (the border strip with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). The survey teams also continued The control of the locusts first appeared in the Al-Ain region in the southern sector (the border strip with the Sultanate of Oman, Umm Zamoul, Al-Dhahirah, Al-Arad, Al-Wagan, Al-Awayya, Al-Qaa, Boukreya, Al-Ain Al-Fayda), and the work moved to the western sector in the areas (Al-Salamat, Siraa, Al-Anaka, Al-Damtha Sweihan), then the northern sector in the regions of (Umm Ghafa, Al Hayer, Masaken, and Al Shuwaib).

According to the achievement report on the desert locust situation last year, the agricultural areas in Al Ain accounted for the largest percentage of both survey and control operations, as the total area of ​​the areas surveyed reached about 107,285 thousand dunums, representing 53.4% ​​of the total area surveyed at the emirate level Abu Dhabi also acquired the largest percentage of control operations, about 86%, equivalent to 73,930 thousand dunums of the total area subject to sprinkler control, while Al Dhafra region acquired 41.5% of the total surveyed area by 83,439 thousand dunums, and about 8.6% of the area subjected. For fighting, by 74.27 thousand dunums. As for Abu Dhabi regions, they acquired 5.1% of the total survey area, and 5.4% of the total area under control.

The number of workers in survey and control operations reached 269 engineers and workers, including 125 engineers and 144 workers, and the number of spray cars used in the control reached 72 cars. In addition to the proactive survey of areas, the authority received 1,813 reports from farm owners requesting assistance to control locusts on their farms, including 1618 reports from Al Ain farms, 126 reports from Al Dhafra farms, and 69 reports from Abu Dhabi farms.





