Although Apple has not confirmed the launch of a foldable phone, leaks talk about a device coming in 2023 called the iPhone Flip.

And according to the “Cnet” website, which specializes in technical news, “Apple” has been keen in recent years to register patents for foldable mechanisms and phones.

And the site quoted an expert specializing in analyzing “Apple” news and products, Ming Chi Kuo, as saying that the American company needs to discover technical problems associated with foldable phones, in addition to discussing issues related to its large-scale production, and the markets it will target.

Among the patents registered by Apple are flip-and-fold screens and origami-style screens.

Analysts agree that the screen size of the upcoming phone will range between 7.5 and 8 inches, and it will also contain hidden hinges in the structure of the device.

The circulating leaks indicate that the foldable phone will come in purple, blue and pink colors, with the possibility of adding new colors such as green, red and gold.

Apple will also strive to benefit from the mistakes made by competitors such as Samsung, as it is negotiating with a company specialized in providing phone manufacturers with glass on a flexible type that can be bent without any distortions or wrinkling.

As for the price, analysts expect it to be competitive with other brands, but it will not be low, but “Apple” will play on convincing consumers of the new features that have not yet been revealed.