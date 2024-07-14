Kate Middleton appeared in public again this Sunday, July 14. The Princess of Wales is at the Wimbledon men’s final to present the trophy to the winner.

According to the criteria of

Her presence at Wimbledon was announced in a statement from Kensington Palace, which said the princess would be on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

On the other hand, The heir to the British throne, William, is in Berlin to support the England team live this Sundaywho will play the Euro Cup final against Spain.

Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 14/07/2024.- Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves after the trophy ceremony of the Men’s final between Novak Cjokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 14 July 2024. (Tennis, Princess of Wales, Spain, United Kingdom) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY Photo:EFE Share

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

In an initial announcement, it was said that Kate Middleton’s reason for attending was to present the trophy to the winner of the competition. On this occasion, Carlos Alcaraz was crowned champion after his sporting dispute with Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alacraz was crowned two-time Wimbledon champion after beating Novak Djokovic in a final in which there was only one owner. The Spaniard defended his crown by winning 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6 (4) in a game that lasted 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 14/07/2024.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain receives the trophy from Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales after winning the Men’s final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 14 July 2024. (Tennis, Princess of Wales, Spain, United Kingdom) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY Photo:EFE Share

This game marks Middleton’s second public appearance since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis. This time she was accompanied by her daughter Charlotte, who has mentioned that she is a fan of Alcaraz, and her sister Pippa Middleton.

Last year, the Princess of Wales also presented the trophy to the winner, who turned out to be tennis player Alcaraz.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS