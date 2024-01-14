Israel's retaliation on the Gaza Strip following the attacks by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7 leaves thousands dead and injured, most of them civilians. 100 days of total war featuring, among other things, indiscriminate air attacks, a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave, famine, forced displacement, hostage taking, a complaint for genocide and weak truce negotiations, which in no case show the end of an offensive that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will be long.

October 7, 2023 marks a turning point in Middle East relations. It was the day on which militants from the Islamist group Hamas, whose political arm has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, entered Israeli soil by land, sea and air.

An operation that, according to the first investigations, was forged for years and of which Israeli officials they could have previously been aware. The offensive, which took the world, including Israel, by surprise, left more than 1,200 dead and more than 200 hostages by Hamas, according to the Government of Israel. It was the moment in which the security of one of the most fortified countries in the world was compromised. The bloodiest attack in the history of Israel since its establishment as a sovereign state in 1948.

Palestinians celebrate next to a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence, east of Khan Younis, Saturday, October 7, 2023. AP

Israelis take cover from rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, October 11, 2023. AP – Leo Correa

Antonio Macías's mother cries over the body of her son covered with the Israeli flag at the Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, October 15, 2023. Macías was killed by Hamas militants while attending to a music festival in southern Israel earlier that month. AP – Francisco Seco

Since then 100 days have passed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the Palestinian group's attacks by declaring total war. A retaliation that has left the already besieged Gaza Strip under a blanket of destruction.

With 2.26 Palestinians living in the 365-square-kilometer enclave, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world. Since October it has been under continuous bombardment. Israel's goal: “annihilate” Hamas at any cost.

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, on Friday, December 29, 2023. AP – Ariel Schalit

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City early Monday, October 9, 2023. AP – Adel Hana

To date, the Gaza Ministry of Health confirms that more than 23,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Most of them civilians. More than 9,600 minors. There are also more than 60,000 injured. A war that focused for weeks in the north of the Gaza Strip, which houses the capital of the enclave and also where Israeli and Western intelligence affirm that Hamas had its main military strongholds.

The Israeli authorities called to evacuate the north, in the face of a ground invasion. This led to the massive, forcible displacement of hundreds of thousands of people into southern Gaza, which Israel said was safe. Until it wasn't. In recent weeks, the bombings have intensified there. The Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, the only exit route for Palestinians and entry for the scarce international humanitarian aid, remains closed to civilian traffic. From Cairo they refuse to attend to a mass exodus of people.

A Palestinian woman gestures after Israeli airstrikes in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, December 7, 2023. AP – Mohammed Dahman

Palestinians queue for free food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. AP – Hatem Ali

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Saturday, November 11, 2023. AP – Fatima Shbair

However, the humanitarian situation in the Strip is desperate. Especially for boys and girls. The director of Save The Childen stated a few weeks ago that an average of 100 minors die every day in the besieged Palestinian enclave. The entire child population, that is, 1.1 million people, lacks decent humanitarian assistance. More than 1,000 children have suffered amputations. More than 370 schools have been bombed. Even those of the UN.

Unicef, for its part, points out a “triple deadly threat.” War, hunger and disease due to lack of access to drinking water are a fatal combination for the Gazan population.

Palestinians pray next to the bodies of those killed in the Israeli bombing that were brought from Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, November 22, 2023. AP – Mohammed Dahman

A Palestinian child walks past factories destroyed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah on Saturday, January 13, 2024. AP – Adel Hana

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Saturday, January 13, 2024. AP – Fatima Shbair

The impact of the war also reaches the information world. The lack of access to foreign press to Gaza by Israel and the murder of more than 100 journalists since October 7 condition the way of telling the dimension of the conflict.

Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh holds the hand of his son Hamza, who also worked for Al Jazeera and who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, January 7, 2024. Dahdouh lost his wife, two other children and a grandson early in the war and nearly died himself. AP – Hatem Ali

A group of people attend the funeral for Saleh Arouri, a top Hamas commander, and two other Hamas members, who were killed in an apparent Israeli attack on Tuesday, during their funeral in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, January 4, 2024. AP – Hussein Malla

100 days of war that also leave an uncertain scenario in the regional panorama, with an escalation of tensions led in recent days by the Houthi rebels of Yemen, Shiite allies of Iran, who have been launching artillery against merchant ships in the Red Sea for several months. and have launched a British-American offensive in response. Iran keeps a low profile. Hamas's Lebanese partners, Hezbollah, pull out more rhetoric than muscle so far.

Protesters chant slogans while one of them holds a poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike in 2020, during an anti-Israel protest outside the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, early Wednesday October 18, 2023. AP – Vahid Salemi

