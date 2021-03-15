Now more than ever, it is important for your immune system to remain in good shape during the Corona pandemic, and one of the best ways to maintain your health is to maintain a rich diet.

Tiana Carey, a registered dietitian at the University of California, Davis Health, recommends some foods that can help boost your immune system.

Here are some foods that boost your immune system:

Foods rich in Vitamin A such as carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, broccoli, and red peppers can help you boost your gut and respiratory health.

Also, citrus fruits, strawberries, red peppers and kiwis are all rich in vitamin C, which helps stimulate the formation of antibodies.

She also recommends eating nutrients that promote the neutralization of free radicals by acting as an antioxidant, such as foods rich in vitamin E such as vegetable oils, nuts, seeds and avocados.

There are many zinc-dependent enzymes in our bodies, and a deficiency of them has been linked to weak immune systems. Foods rich in zinc include beans, seeds, nuts, meat, poultry, and seafood.



The specific amino acids found in protein are also essential for the function of T cells, which are the cells that protect the body from pathogens. Meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, beans, nuts and seeds contain a lot of protein.

These nutrients have been shown to help your immune system function more efficiently and effectively, but too much of the good stuff can be harmful. Eat these nutrients in moderation and don’t overdo them. To prevent the spread of disease, wash your hands often.