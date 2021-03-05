Electric bicycles have spread dramatically on Abu Dhabi roads, and it is a hybrid form between a bicycle and a motorbike, as it has the appearance of a bicycle, but it is powered by a powerful engine that is charged with electricity.

The electric bike is a necessity for its users, due to the multiplicity of its benefits, as it helps them to hike, move, and get rid of stress and anxiety.

However, because it is closer to a bicycle and does not carry a plate, individuals of Asian nationality use it to perform tasks that make it a source of danger to its driver and other road users, such as dealing with it as a means of transporting “passengers” and goods, or using grocery and bakery workers to transport food and orders. And other purchases to homes.

While vehicle drivers demanded tightening control over their uses, given the danger they pose in some cases, Abu Dhabi Police warned against driving electric bicycles and all unlicensed vehicles on public roads, and against using them in unlicensed areas, such as transporting passengers and goods, affirming that strict legal procedures are applied against them. Their owners, if caught, include referring them to the prosecution office.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored demonstrations of random driving by electric bike owners on a number of internal roads in Abu Dhabi, as some of them crowded vehicles on the road, and pedestrians on the lines designated to cross them.

The testimonies of motorists indicated that “many of the drivers of these vehicles do not adhere to safety and prevention requirements, such as wearing a helmet, but rather use their bicycles to transport passengers, in addition to driving them in acrobatic movements.”

The owner of a shop that sells electric bicycles (Imran A.) confirmed that “there is a demand for their purchase, as they are a cheap and fast means of transportation, and they can be used in carrying out many tasks, thanks to their small size, ease of movement within neighborhoods and low operating costs, as well as the possibility of adding a holder. Back and in front of me to transport various items ».

He added, “The prices of electric bicycles vary from 500 to more than 3000 dirhams, have a speed of 50 kilometers per hour, and operate on a recharged battery.”

He said that some grocery store owners make adjustments to the bike, by installing “baskets” from the front or the back, to load items on it.

Drivers considered “electric bicycles” a danger on the road “due to their random use.”

They explained that it “threatens the lives of road users, as it can cause serious accidents, especially since those driving it are not qualified or licensed to drive them, as well as misusing them on sidewalks and pedestrian lines.”

“Abu Omar” said that he noticed the spread of these bicycles on the roads, and the failure of their owners to abide by traffic and traffic laws, such as “driving in a river, speeding, and sudden swerving, which could cause serious accidents,” calling for controlling and regulating their use.

Muhammad Rabi’i agreed with him, who said, “In the event of an accident caused by one of the cyclists, the injured person cannot obtain his right, whether by repairing his vehicle or otherwise,” calling for strict controls to be put in place on its use.

Muhammad Ayoub pointed to the necessity of setting controls for the use of “electric bicycles”, indicating that “they pose a real danger.”

On the other hand, Abdullah stressed. A »(grocery store owner) on the benefits of electric bikes.

He said that he is delivering orders home to them because it is faster than a bicycle, and the dangers are possible.

He continued, “Electric bicycles are increasing every day, and officials should take them into consideration because they have become an alternative means of transportation for many people, young and old, and it contributes to alleviating the traffic crisis in the morning and evening hours.”

Users of the electric bike asserted that it is a “safe and cheap means” that helps them move between their work and their homes, especially since many of them have limited income.

They also stressed the necessity of full compliance with prevention and safety requirements, such as wearing a helmet and driving away from the traffic of vehicles.

For his part, Major Salem Ahmed Al Shamsi, from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, stated that the law prohibits driving bicycles in places other than those designated for them, stressing the need to wear a helmet, use protective coverings for the arms and knees, provide the bike with a white headlamp and a red back, and put a reflective plate To light to alert road users.

He added that traffic control patrols monitor the roads to catch violators, warning that “driving an electric bike on roads, sidewalks and pedestrian lines is against the law.”

Accidents and errors

Police reports stated that bicycle accidents vary between being bumped, run over and degraded, and the list of causes includes failure to adhere to the road and speed line, sudden swerving, entering the road without making sure it is clear and passing the red light.

She indicated that the main mistakes of cyclists include irresponsible reviews on roads or in the middle of residential neighborhoods.

Abu Dhabi Police appealed to parents to show concern for the safety of their children, to spare them traffic accidents, and to support Abu Dhabi Traffic’s efforts to provide road safety.

It also called on them not to allow children to drive electric bicycles on the roads, because this exposes them to serious traffic accidents, which may result in deaths and serious injuries.

– Grocery store owners add a front and back holder to the electric bike to carry various items on it.

– Electric bike prices start from 500 and exceed 3000 dirhams, and its speed is 50 kilometers.

The electric bike can be used for many tasks, thanks to its size and low operating cost.





