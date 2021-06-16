The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, which is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the Al Shahama Municipality Center, has started implementing the development and beautification works of 3 roundabouts in the Shahama and Al Rahba areas: the roundabout opposite Al Wahda Club, the roundabout opposite Al Rahba Park, and the roundabout of Al Sharia Park, by planting seasonal flowers, trees and plants. Natural soil covers, cosmetic gravel brushes.

The development work of the roundabout opposite Al Wahda Club includes beautifying an area of ​​2,900 square meters with agricultural assets and solid materials, where 6,944 seasonal flowers were planted, 1,690 square meters with soil covers, as well as planting plant fences with a length of 117 meters, planting 255 native plants, 100 shrubs, in addition to brushes. An area of ​​800 square meters with cosmetic gravel, and the implementation of concrete joints with a length of 247 meters as beautification works with solid materials.

The development of the roundabout opposite Al Rahba Park also includes beautifying an area of ​​4,100 square meters with agricultural assets and solid materials, where 4,816 seasonal flowers were planted, 248 shrubs were planted, 1,144 square meters were planted with soil covers, as well as 4 olive trees were planted, in addition to 1870 square meters of bedding. With cosmetic gravel, and the implementation of concrete joints with a length of 300 meters.

While the development work of Sharia Park Roundabout includes beautifying an area of ​​4,980 square meters with agricultural assets and solid materials, where 1,344 seasonal flowers were planted, and 1,375 square meters were planted with soil covers, as well as re-arranging the trees and Washontonia palms previously existing in the roundabout as a natural agricultural landscaping, in addition to 1000 meters of bedding. Square with cosmetic gravel, and implementation of 503-meter concrete joints as beautifying works with solid materials.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

