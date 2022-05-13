The boat, which was carrying an “unspecified number of people”, was seen 10 nautical miles north of Puerto Rico’s Desicchio Island.

The coast guard said on Twitter that it had found 11 bodies and had recovered 31 survivors by 6 pm local time.

“Coast Guard helicopters… are still flying and searching tonight,” a Coast Guard spokesman told Reuters.

Jeffrey Kuninis, US Customs and Border Protection’s public affairs official in Puerto and the Virgin Islands, said the survivors have been flown to Puerto Rico, where eight of them are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Migrants, mostly Haitians, have tried in the past few months to escape poverty and gang violence by embarking on dangerous journeys on unseaworthy boats.