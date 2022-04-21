Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The stories of luxury and hospitality that the Principality of Monaco has always been famous for, is not limited to its location leaning on the Cote d’Azur on the one hand, and the verdant mountains on the other, but it also goes into the details of the architectural dazzling in its captivating heritage buildings. The oldest of them is the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo, which seeks to enrich its ancient history with a new tale, tracing its chapters from its exceptional location in the beating heart of the Principality of Monaco. The spaces surrounding the Place du Casino have undergone a renovation that draws the contemporary features of this area that holds the hotel at its core. This radical transformation aims to enhance the sense of François Blanc’s dream, to present an exceptional hotel that transcends all standards and to continue the legendary tale to continue its chapters throughout the 21st century.

The Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo was built in 1864 on a barren land called the Plateau de Spiluge at a time when Monte Carlo was in the process of being born. Thanks to the great support of Prince Charles III and the Société des Bains de Mer et de Circuldesitaranges or the Société des Bains de Mer in Monte Carlo, the billionaire Francois Blanc took a gamble and decided to completely transform this area of ​​the city, which was only an area full From olive and lemon trees to a refined haven of luxury experiences, the legendary story of Monte Carlo and Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo begins here. The ambitious Blanc built a hotel designed in the style of the Grand Hotel in Paris’ Place Capuchin, offering European enthusiasts a unique destination from which to explore the new features of the Emirate. At that time, elite dignitaries from around the world rushed to reside in this exceptional edifice, which hosted kings, princes, rulers, heads of state, ministers and eminent people in the fields of industry, science and the arts.

In pictures… “De Paris Monte Carlo” writes a new history

De Paris Monte Carlo was one of the first to set the standard for luxury hospitality and the concept of a resort. Over the years, this unique destination has undergone improvement and development on numerous occasions to meet the requirements of its international clients. In 1909, the hotel was completely renovated when the Principality of Monte Carlo adopted the architectural style of the beautiful Belle Epoque. Since its renewal, high-end tourism has entered into documenting an exceptional history, and its record has been decorated with countless influential figures, artists and celebrities around the world, starting with Albert Edward, Prince of Wales who later became King of Britain Edward VII, writer Alexander Dumas, musician Jacques Offenbach and Winston Churchill, All the way to the film crew of the James Bond movie Golden Eye, when they stayed at the hotel during filming. The list includes a wide range of artists and stars of the stage and screen, such as Sarah Bernard, Charlie Chaplin, Maria Callas and Salvador Dali. Actor Errol Flynn also celebrated his wedding at the hotel’s Salombere restaurant.

During the 1950s, great crowds from all over the world came to visit Prince Rainier III and his wife Grace Kelly, and soon after the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo became the favorite of the Princess of Monaco.

In pictures… “De Paris Monte Carlo” writes a new history

The Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo continues to be admired by its guests from all over the world, and it bears witness in its details to the emergence of a unique lifestyle in which the ancient traditions and the vocabulary of the modern era blend in harmony and harmony. Monte Carlo is witnessing ambitious reshaping of its features in the 21st century to start a new chapter in its life, as the first phase of the renovation of the hotel focused on its luxurious architecture, with the facade dressed in the creative spirit of the Belle Époque era from 1909. The touches remain Contemporary architects Richard Martini and Gabriel Feuer, who put themselves at the service of the building, give the hotel a distinctive feel and character that does not fade with time. The entrance to the hotel is now decorated with a huge balcony, along with the new elevator, which used an antique ornate balustrade that was located in the former elevator of the lobby, in a move to add details of modernity to the place and revive the historical features that embody the true essence of the hotel.