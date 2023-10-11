Civilian populations are on the front lines of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. According to the latest figures communicated by both parties, more than 1,200 Israelis have died since Saturday, most of them civilians, in the attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement. On the Palestinian side, at least 1,100 deaths are reported. The injured number in the thousands. On the fifth day of fighting, Israeli bombing intensified in the Gaza Strip while Palestinian rockets continue to fall in Israel.

Israel did not know how to anticipate the horror. On Saturday, October 7, Hamas attacked the Jewish State by surprise in several parts of the country, by air, sea and land, triggering a new chapter in the long conflict that confronts the two peoples. Five days later, more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and some 2,800 wounded, according to the Hebrew State Army.

Among the objectives of the Palestinian Islamist movement: to directly hit civilian populations with incursions by fighters and rocket attacks. Like in the city of Ashkelon, 20 kilometers north of Gaza.

Residents inspect damage to their building in the southern city of Ashkelon on October 9, 2023, after it was hit overnight by a rocket from the Gaza Strip. © MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

A group of people pay their respects at the grave of Eden Guez, who died while attending a festival attacked by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, leaving at least 260 dead, during his funeral in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on 10 October 2023. © Violeta Santos Moura, Reuters

Israel’s response was on an unprecedented scale. Since Monday, October 9, the Israeli armed forces have imposed a “total siege” on the 2.6 million people in the Gaza Strip. They constantly bomb the Palestinian territory under Hamas control.

A young Palestinian carries bread among the rubble of the center of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli bombardment on October 10, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) © SAID KHATIB / AFP

Palestinians search for injured people in the rubble of a residential building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, October 10, 2023. © Fatima Shbair / AP

The aerial bombardments have already cost the lives of at least 1,100 Palestinians according to figures from the local Ministry of Health, to which more than 5,100 are injured. Nearly 260,000 people have been displaced within the Palestinian enclave, according to the UN.

People gather in the courtyard of a mortuary next to the wrapped bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 11, 2023. © AFP – SAID KHATIB /AFP

A group of people mourn during the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli bombing at night in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) © SAID KHATIB / AFP

The conflict also spilled over into other territories. The Israeli Army bombed Hezbollah positions on the border with Lebanon. On Wednesday, October 11, Israeli armed forces and Jewish state settlers killed three Palestinians in the village of Qasra, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

A woman stands near a bullet-riddled wall in Zahajra, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, on October 10, 2023. © Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

Palestinians mourn a relative who reportedly died after being injured in clashes with Israeli settlers in the village of Qusra, at the Rafidia hospital in the city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on October 11, 2023. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Five days after the start of the Hamas attack, tranquility did not return to Ashkelon. Palestinian rockets continue to fall in the city.

Several people take shelter on the stairs of a building as sirens sound after rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 10, 2023. © Violeta Santos Moura / Reuters

People run for cover as they hear sirens warning of enemy fire in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on October 11, 2023. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

On Wednesday, Israel formed an “emergency government” for the duration of the war against Hamas. At the same time, Israeli bombing intensified. Other days of horror lie ahead for civilians on both sides.

With AFP, Reuters and AP.