Bats are widely accused of transmitting the emerging corona virus to humans.

Therefore, it is not surprising that some believe that these animals may be the cause of the next pandemic that will strike humanity.

To avoid this, researchers in protective suits are racing to catch bats in the Philippines.

Young animals are carefully placed in cloth bags for transport, measurements and swabs to monitor details, and saliva and fecal samples are collected for analysis before being returned to the wild.

Researchers call themselves “virus hunters” and their mission is to catch thousands of bats to develop a simulation system they hope will help the world avoid a pandemic similar to the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 2.8 million people.

Los Banos University of the Philippines is developing the model, funded by Japan, over the next three years. She hopes that bats will help predict the dynamics of a coronavirus by analyzing factors such as climate, temperature, and ease of spread, including its transmission to humans.

“What we’re trying to research is other coronavirus strains that have the potential to spread to humans,” said Philip Alviola, the group’s president, who has been studying bat viruses for more than ten years.

He added, “If we knew the virus itself and knew where it came from, then we would know how to isolate it geographically.”

Other than working in a laboratory, the research requires long field trips, including hours of walking through dense rainforests, mountains, silt and algae.

Taking a swab from a bat

Researchers grab each bat by its head, insert a small tool into its mouth to take a swab, and measure the length of its wings with a plastic ruler in an attempt to find out which of the more than 1,300 species of bats is most susceptible to infection and why.

Researchers wear protective suits, masks and gloves when handling bats as a precaution to prevent infection with viruses.

“It’s really scary these days,” says researcher Edison Cuseco, who helps Alviola. “You never know if a bat is a carrier of a virus.”

Organisms carrying viruses such as bats do not usually show symptoms of diseases, but these viruses can be destructive if they are transmitted to humans or other animals.

Lethal viruses have originated in bats, such as the Ebola virus and other corona viruses, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.