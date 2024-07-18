At 9.53 local time on Thursday the siren that commemorates the exact moment of the crash began to sound. terrorist attack against the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association (AMIA) in Buenos Aires, amid strong emotion and demands for justice from those affected.

The central event for the 30th anniversary of the attack on the Jewish mutual insurance company, which was attended by the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, and his cabinet of ministers, and in which the names of the victims were remembered, as every year on this date, called society together under the motto: “Terrorism continues, impunity too.”

The photographs of those killed in the attack, carried by their relatives, were the focus of a ceremony in which a music video was also shown with relatives shouting “Justice, justice!” Afterwards, the overwhelming silence came, broken only by the sirens that marked the time of the attack.

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the 1994 bombing of the AMIA in Buenos Aires, which left 85 dead and more than 300 injured. Photo:AFP

On July 18, 1994, a strong explosion shook the Once neighborhood in Buenos Aires, leaving 85 dead and more than 300 injured, as well as a trail of devastation in what is, to this day, the worst terrorist attack in the history of Argentina and Latin America.

At the same time that the building was blown to pieces, the city of Buenos Aires remembered this tragic day on Thursday by sounding the sirens of cars, police stations, ambulances and traffic.

Impunity for the terrorist attack on AMIA also turns 30 this Thursday.

On July 18, 1994, at 9:53 a.m., a car bomb exploded against the AMIA building in the center of Buenos Aires. Photo:Getty Images

The Argentine justice system holds the Iranian government of that time and the Lebanese group Hezbollah responsible, But the case remains stalled because although the accused were summoned for questioning more than 15 years ago, with Interpol red alerts in between, they were not brought to trial.

Two years earlier, on March 17, 1992, Argentina had experienced an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, which caused 22 deaths and 242 injuries.

Judicial obstacles and corruption

One of the biggest obstacles in the search for justice has been the corruption and ineffectiveness of the Argentine judicial system. Judge Juan José Galeano, who was initially in charge of the case, was dismissed in 2005 for tampering with evidence and covering up the case.

Galeano was accused of paying Carlos Telleldín, a used car dealer and alleged supplier of the van used in the attack, to implicate Buenos Aires police officers in the attack.

First court ruling

In 2004, the first judicial resolution was made: the Federal Oral Court acquitted the accused police officers and ruled that Galeano’s investigation had been seriously flawed.

The court also ordered that Galeano himself, as well as other officials and politicians, be investigated for their alleged involvement in covering up the attack.

A woman hangs photographs of victims during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in Buenos Aires. Photo:AFP

The Memorandum with Iran

In 2013, during the Government of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina signed a controversial memorandum of understanding with Iran, which was reportedly intended to allow Iranian officials suspected of the attack to be questioned.

However, the memo was seen by many as a attempted cover-up and was declared unconstitutional by the Argentine courts in 2015.

The accusation of prosecutor Alberto Nisman

In 2006, prosecutor Alberto Nisman filed a report accusing senior Iranian officials of being involved in the planning and execution of the attack, including the late President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and other members of the Iranian government, as the main perpetrators of the attack.

Following this accusation, international arrest warrants were issued through Interpol against several of these officials.

The prosecutor died in suspicious circumstances in January 2015, one day before he was due to present evidence that he said proved a cover-up by the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Nisman’s death, initially ruled a suicide, was later investigated as a possible homicide, but no one has yet been clearly identified as responsible.

In 2019, an Argentine court ruled that Nisman’s death was a homicide linked to his work on the AMIA case. The ruling reinforced the perception that dark forces have repeatedly tried to silence the truth about the attack.

Recent resolutions

In January 2024, the Federal Oral Court No. 3 of Buenos Aires issued a resolution that reaffirmed Alberto Nisman’s accusation about the participation of Iranian officials in the attack, and although he did not definitively condemn the accused, he reaffirmed the line of investigation that points to Iran as responsible for the attack.

The court ruling found that the attack “was planned and executed with the participation of senior officials of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah operatives.”