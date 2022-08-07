Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a Pompeii house filled with dishes, jugs and other everyday objects, giving a glimpse into middle-class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius erupted and buried the Roman city in 79 AD.
The Pompeii Archaeological Park Authority said the remains of hastily emptied vessels, a bag, a bed and an incense burner were found on two floors of a previously excavated building. Some were more valuable than others as there were vessels made of bronze or glass alongside everyday items.
“A large part of the population in the Roman Empire were people who worked hard for a living but were also keen to raise their social status,” said Gabriel Zustregel, the park’s director.
Pompeii is one of the main tourist attractions in Italy near the modern city of Naples.
