Fruity-flavored ice cubes were given to monkeys and other guests at Rio’s Bioparque Park on Friday.

In theory, winter is still continuing in Brazil, and spring will begin in a few days, but a heat wave has hit the country since the beginning of the week.

Record temperatures were recorded, making humans and animals welcome any opportunity to cool their bodies.

In this context, Tadao Cabral, a park guard, said while distributing some ice cream: “Winter is usually a refuge for them from the heat, but the weather has been very hot recently. They have even shed their winter fur.”