The explosion The explosion occurred a few hours before dawn on Thursday, as a result of a malfunction in one of the man-made river pipes near Station 41 located between Ajdabiya and Zueitina, which resulted in stopping the water supply to Ajdabiya, according to Ashraf al-Qatani, the municipal official.

Among the losses recorded so far are the death of herds of animals and damage to public and private property.

What happened?

⦁ Huge amounts of water leaked, estimated at about 70,000 cubic meters, according to the reading of the electronic monitoring of the Man-made River Authority.

⦁ The water spread like flood waves in the vicinity of the nearby neighborhoods, streets and farms, and led to the siege of families and material losses that have not been accurately counted so far, according to Al-Qatani.

⦁ The maintenance teams closed the line and stopped the leakage and are now preparing to carry out the necessary maintenance, but the accumulated water must be drained, and all work may take about a month, as the local official believes.

⦁ To limit the increase in losses, the Man-made River Management and Operations Authority will hold a meeting with the Ajdabiya Water Company to compensate for the lost water, since the city does not have a strategic stockpile of it, and it also has major water transport stations for cities in the east of the country.

⦁ Immediately after the accident, the official authorities in Ajdabiya from the National Defense and health institutions declared a state of emergency, and search and relief teams set out to the most affected places.

⦁ The Red Crescent also allocated a number for the Ajdabiya branch to communicate with citizens, and to report any cases or families trapped inside the flooded farms on Street 17.

Quick response

The rapid response of the official authorities, as well as civil efforts, contributed to preventing any casualties from the families that were successfully evacuated after they were surrounded by water for hours, as revealed by the Libyan National Army officer, Muhammad al-Sadiq, who is involved in the relief operations.

The army forces sent rubber boats and others equipped with motors, to move easier in the area where the water level rose, causing cars to drown, including one of the fire engines that moved to help in the area, according to al-Sadiq.

Individuals of human frogs went to the site of the accident to assist in the search efforts, and to ensure that there were no others trapped, while attempts continued to remove the herds of livestock that abound in that area, and most of them died as a result of the water.

Relief efforts have continued since dawn on Thursday, and the state of alert continues, with the presence of crews at the scene of the accident and the people who participated in great efforts to help, as the officer participating in the relief said.