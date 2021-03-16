The daily life of the French was about to undergo a radical change a year ago after the announcement of the confinement decided by President Emmanuel Macron on March 16, 2020 to try to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. We traveled a year ago to relive this unprecedented and historical measure through images.

It has been almost a year since France was immobilized. He entered a first confinement that isolated the country until May 10. For 55 days, the French adopted a new lifestyle, imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. These are ten pictures to remember.

Emmanuel Macron’s declaration of “war”

On March 16, 2020, France goes “to war”, in the words of a very solemn Emmanuel Macron on television. Thirty-five million people are in front of the screen. The Covid-19 epidemic is progressing at high speed throughout the territory and the balance of the pandemic reaches 127 deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases in France. “We are not fighting against any army, or against another nation,” says the head of state, “but the enemy is there, invisible, ungraspable, progressing.” Then the president announces what many have already sensed for a few days: the implementation of a lockdown. This unprecedented measure takes effect the following noon.

In a solemn tone, President Emmanuel Macron announces on television on March 16, 2020 that France is at war. “We are not fighting against any army, or against another nation,” says the head of state, “but the enemy is there, invisible, ungraspable, progressing.” To mitigate the epidemic, it establishes the lockdown that takes effect at noon on March 17, 2020. © Ludovic Marin / AFP

Mandatory certification

The day after the intervention of Emmanuel Macron, Christophe Castaner, then Minister of the Interior, specified the modalities of the confinement. From that moment, to leave their home, each person must have a certification that justifies their displacement, without which the offender is exposed to a fine of 135 euros. Around 100,000 policemen and gendarmes are deployed in the territory to carry out controls. The order of the Executive branch is summed up in three words: “Stay at home.”

A police officer checks the certification of a cyclist in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on March 18, 2020, during lockdown. © Ludovic Marin / AFP

The exodus of the Francilians

On March 17, before noon, multiple citizens with a house in the country, in the mountains or in the sea rush to the stations or to the highways to pass the confinement in privileged conditions, despite the recommendations of the Government. According to a statistical analysis carried out by Orange based on data from its telephone customers, 17% of the inhabitants of the metropolis of Greater Paris leave the region between March 13 and 20.

A few hours before the lockdown takes effect, Francilian travelers arrive at Montparnasse station in Paris, France, on March 17, 2020. © Thomas Sanson / AFP

Ghost towns

The most visible consequence of the confinement is the deserted streets in the cities and towns of France. Photographs of the city of Paris without its passers-by and drivers appear to have come straight out of a movie about the apocalypse. From the Ile de la Cité to the Place de la République, passing through the Place de la Concorde, photographs of professionals and amateurs immortalize the capital that suddenly seems to have become unreal.

On March 17, 2020, not a single passerby or car circulates around the Arc de Triomphe, the axis of Paris, usually packed. © Joel Saget / AFP

Teleworking for everyone … or almost everyone

The health emergency alters the organization of companies. A large majority of French, who until now had never had the experience of teleworking, hold meetings from their living room. The first lockdown, in March 2020, adds a quarter of the workforce to remote, compulsory and full-time work. A luck for some, a burden for others, who over time suffer from isolation and stress.

The French comedian Vanessa Desmaret broadcasts from her kitchen in Lyon a program on the online television channel “Confinage TV”, created by the Lavoir Public Theater group, during the 26th day of confinement, on April 11, 2020. © Jeff Pachoud / AFP

School at home

Teleworking is even more complicated for parents who must have a home school. With the confinement, school and university establishments also close their doors. However, it is not about stopping studying. Parents then become makeshift teachers and ensure that learning continues… with relative patience. Confinement also accentuates social inequalities. Some students lose a beat. But on a general level, students and parents cope well. A study by the statistical service of the Ministry of Education (DEPP) published in July 2020 reveals that 77% of primary school teachers and 68% of secondary school teachers consider that their students learned “satisfactorily” during that period.

A family from Mulhouse, in eastern France, confined to their home, in the middle of a distance study session. © Sebastien Bozon / AFP

Avalanche over pasta and toilet paper

Faced with this exceptional situation, some give in to panic and accumulate disproportionate supplies of non-perishable products. Pasta, rice, preserves, toilet paper and soaps disappear from supermarket shelves. Waiting lines are formed in front of the stores, subject to control measures.

A man looks around for toilet paper in a supermarket on March 16, 2020, in Pfastatt, eastern France, when many people have already done their shopping, frightened by the Covid-19 epidemic. © Sebastien Bozon / AFP

The race for PCR testing

At the same time, the executive branch encourages French people who have doubts about their health or who have been in contact with someone infected to undergo a PCR test. Given the high demand, the supply is insufficient. In this case, waiting lines are also formed at the entrance of the analysis laboratories in the city. Health authorities set up temporary detection centers near stations in urban centers. Buses that run through the countryside are also turned into mobile detection centers.

A man undergoes a PCR test in a medical laboratory in Paris on August 29, 2020, following an increase in cases in France. © Christophe Archambault / AFP

The applause at 8 at night

Health personnel, on the front line of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, are congratulated every night with applause. As in other countries, as the days go by, the French take the custom of meeting at 8 o’clock in the evening in the windows, balconies and gardens to celebrate the new heroes.

In Saint-Mandé, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 4, 2020, as in all parts of the territory, many French people gather at 8 p.m. in windows, balconies and gardens to applaud the health personnel who are trying to save to patients suffering from severe forms of Covid-19. © Martin Bureau / AFP

On May 10, 2020, the end comes. The French once again have the right to leave their homes, after a month and 28 days of confinement, although many restrictions remain. However, those precautions do not prevent a second lockdown from October 28 to December 15. A year later, despite the hopeful signs with the arrival of vaccines on the market, France, faced with bad epidemic figures, is not safe from a third confinement.