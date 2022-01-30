A statement by the governor of Cairo said that the fire broke out on Al-Azhar Street behind Al-Mashhad Al-Husseini as a result of the burning of an electric cable that extended to two properties, and resulted in 12 suffocating patients who were transferred to Al-Hussein University Hospital.

The statement added: “The Central Operations Room in Cairo Governorate had received a report of a fire that resulted from an electric cable under the property No. 3, Al-Bab Al-Akhdar Street, next to Al-Mashhad Al-Husseini. The executive directorate of the governorate of the site of the fire has been extinguished, and cooling operations are underway.

The Governor of Cairo, who went to the site of the fire immediately after it broke out, stressed the speedy removal of the effects of the fire after the Public Prosecution and Criminal Investigation had completed an inspection of the place to indicate the causes of the fire, and also directed that full medical care be provided to the victims of the accident.

For his part, the Egyptian Minister of Awqaf, Mukhtar Gomaa, said in a Facebook post that the fire did not cause any damage to the historic Al-Hussein Mosque, and that he is following up the situation with officials, moment by moment.

An eyewitness told Sky News Arabia that the fire erupted as a result of the explosion of a “butane gas” cylinder in one of the shops, then the fire quickly spread to the neighboring properties, causing panic and panic among the residents, especially since the fire broke out near midnight on Sunday, and many residents were immortalized To sleep.

Jumaa Hosni, who works in a restaurant in Al-Hussein area, added that the people rushed to unite in an attempt to put out the fire, as well as inform the Civil Protection.

According to the eyewitness, more than 20 firefighting vehicles belonging to the Civil Protection came to control the fire, and hydraulic ladders were used to rescue the detained residents.

He pointed out that some residents suffered from suffocation and were immediately transferred to hospitals to receive first aid, while the civil protection forces worked to evacuate the area in order to facilitate the procedures for extinguishing the fire, which was helped by the presence of wooden ceilings and warehouses in that area, which belongs to the Jamaliyeh neighborhood within the scope of Historic Cairo. .