Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

A report published by the newspaper “Times of India” highlighted some places that celebrate the beauty of scenic landscapes, valleys, waterfalls, breathtaking forests, and other natural wonders, and pointed out that the world begins today 2022 with many hopes in most areas amid great optimism despite the challenges of coexistence. With the Corona virus, which is entering its third year:

Antelope groove:

One of the most amazing canyons in the world, located in the United States, this spot is characterized by long and winding walls, and there are few places and similar geological formations around the world.

Acropolis:

A high rocky plateau in the middle of Athens, Greece, it is considered one of the most beautiful places, and it is impossible to take your eyes off it, as it is one of the most amazing ancient Greek archaeological complexes that still exist.

Kashmir:

Known as “Heaven on Earth” for its enchanting scenery and its history dating back more than 2,000 years in India, watching the green valleys and pristine lakes will leave you with a wonderful feeling.

bamboo forest:

One of the most magical places in Japan, the way green bamboo stalks rise and filter the light from above, creating an enchanting ambiance that you will not witness anywhere else.

Palawan:

Located in the eastern Philippines between the South China Seas and Sulu, it tops the list of the most beautiful islands due to the way forested mountains rise from the clear blue waters that create hidden beaches and coves.

Plitvice Lakes National Park:

Spread over a vast area of ​​298 km in Croatia, UNESCO has classified it as a World Heritage Site since 1979. The park is famous for its 16 beautiful lakes, surprisingly linked by a number of cascading waterfalls that form picturesque areas, and the surrounding forests are known as the home of for various types of wildlife.

The Grand Canal:

It is located in Venice, Italy, and is considered the most famous waterway in the world, and passes through the heart of the famous floating city of Venice, with a length of three kilometers, which is the main artery of the city that flows through its most famous landmarks and is considered one of the most scenic in the world.