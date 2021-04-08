A STREAKER ran naked onto the pitch during Thursday night’s Europa League clash in Spain despite the match being played behind closed doors.

No fans were allowed into the stadium in Granada, southern Spain to watch the quarter-final between Manchester United and Granada.

The heavily bearded man with wild hair ran on the pitch completely naked, not even wearing a mask, and it is a mystery as to how he got there.

He was identified in the Spanish media as Olmo Garcia.

A naked man known as Olmo Garcia runs across the pitch. Photos by Álex Cámara / NurPhoto / Cordon Press

Covid-19 restrictions mean the match was played in front of empty stands, although Granada fans had gathered outside the stadium and set of flares ahead of the game.

He sauntered across the pitch just as the match got underway but was soon apprehended by police.

However his streak was caught on camera before he was approached by officers and taken away.

