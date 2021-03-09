A GANG of ten Alicante bikers were detained after more than 7,000 marijuana plants and 30 kilos of the drug were found in their homes.

Local Guardia Civil swooped on the drug traffickers, ten men and three women of Latvian, Serbian and Dutch nationalities.

RAID GUARD: Searches reveal home plantations

Sources claim they were detained as perpetrators of the crimes of drug trafficking, theft of electricity and belonging to a criminal organization.

In the searches carried out in the Alicante towns of Villajoyosa, La Nucia, Alfaz del Pi and Altea, 7,371 marijuana plants were seized, along with 31 kilos of buds and five kilos of the chopped and vacuum-packed drug ready for sale.

Police also found a drone, an electronic frequency jammer, a fake gun, 5,000 euros in cash, six motorcycles and seven cars, among other effects.

SEIZED: Drugs packages, a drone and other items

It’s believed the gang had been operating in Alicante province for four years, with their only income derived from their illicit activities.

The motorcycle group, known as Saturadah, whose Indonesian name (Satu Darah) means ‘the same blood’, was founded in the 1990s in Moodrecht (Holland).

Since 2017, many of its members have been convicted in Holland of assaults, murder, illegal possession of weapons, among other crimes.

The operation has been carried out by the Information Group of the Alicante Command and the Main Post of Altea, coordinated by the Special Central Unit (UCE 3).