Bollywood and South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is going to marry an entrepreneur Gautam Kichlu in Mumbai on October 30. Before marriage, he organized a bachelor party for his friends together with his sister Nisha Aggarwal. At the bachelor party, Kajal wore a short black dress and a Playboy hairband. Nisha Aggarwal has shared pictures of Bachelor Party on her Instagram account, which is becoming quite viral on social media.

Kajal was wearing a sash that read “Bride to Be” while Nisha’s sash featured “Bride Tribe”. Apart from the Instagram post, Nisha also shared a story on her Instagram handle. He can be seen holding a balloon, with ‘Kajal’s Bachelor Party’ written on it.

See here the picture of Kajal’s bachelor party-

Earlier, Kajal had released a statement on Instagram about her wedding and after that her sister Nisha shared the party photos. Kajal told in a post that she is going to marry Gautam Kichlu. She wrote that she is getting married in Mumbai on 30 October. Looking at the corona, the wedding ceremonies will include only family members.

Who is gautam kichlu

Gautham Kichlu is an entrepreneur and an interior designer. He is also the founder of Desern Living Design Shop. Apart from house design, Gautam Kichlu’s company sells furniture, decor items, paintings and other household items. Gautam and Kajal have been dating each other for a long time. But no picture of both of them was ever made public.

View this post on Instagram ♾ ???????? A post shared by Kajal aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:56 pm PDT

