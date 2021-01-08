The city of #The line begins to have problems in its streets by local floods. It has fallen more than ?? 80mm ?? so far this day. The rain will continue throughout the day. Video: 8direct pic.twitter.com/eylAtq5kH7 – Juan Antonio Salado (@jantsalado) January 8, 2021

FLOODING has hit parts of Malaga and Cadiz as rainfall continues to lash the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar.

The regions are on yellow alert for heavy rain and rough sea conditions until 9am on Saturday, but many areas are already becoming overwhelmed.

Footage shared on Twitter shows roads in La Linea de la Concepcion being inundated with murky water.

Areas such as Marina Costa in Casares are also experiencing flooding while trees have been uprooted by strong winds and crushed parked cars in Malaga city.

It comes as a red weather warning for snow has been issued across central and eastern Spain as storm Filomena continues to wreak havoc.

The most extreme warning, issued by weather agency AEMET, means there is a serious risk to life.

DELUGE: Water fills up roads in urbanization near Sabinillas, Malaga (CREDIT: Olive Press)

The areas facing life-threatening conditions include inland Valencia, both north and south, the Metropolitan and Henares areas of Madrid and large parts of Albacete.

The capital is expected to see up to 20cm of snow in 24 hours, as are both affected areas in inland Valencia.

Albacete, too will see up to 20cm of snow, predicts AEMET.

Most of the red warnings will remain in place for most of Saturday too.

Tomorrow will see the Ribera del Ebro in Zaragoza, parts of Tarragona and Teruel all fall under the red alert for snow.

Further south, an orange level warning for snow remains in place in Granada and Jaen.

Guadix and Baza can expect up to 15cm of snow to fall in 24 hours, while Villacarrillo and Cazorla can expect up to 20cm.

Valle del Almanzora and Los Velez in interior Almeria is also on orange alert for snowfall, with up to 15cm expected in a 24-hour period.

A cold snap has gripped the country for much of this week, with record low temperatures.

The El Clot de la Llanca meteorological station in the Pyrenees recorded -34.1C on Wednesday, an all time Spanish record.

In Madrid the lake in the iconic Retiro Park has frozen over while residents have uploaded pictures of snowball fights.