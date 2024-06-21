For the president, some rulers in the Northeast thought like the elite in the South of the country and did not care about poor people

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Friday (June 21, 2024) blamed the conservative elite for the “delay” in the Northeast. During a visit to Piauí, the PT member said that the northeastern elite thought like the elite in the south of the country and did not care about poor people.

“Because one of the delays in the Northeast, you can be sure, Rafael [Fonteles]is that many people from the elite who governed the Northeast thought like the elite from the South of the country and didn’t care about the development of their States because they lived well”he declared.

For Lula, the poorest were only remembered in the elections. The president also declared that the elite did not want the development of the humblest so that they would not develop political awareness.

“Because when we start helping the most humble people and people start eating, people start working, people start studying, people also become more politically aware and people may not vote. So people didn’t want the humblest people to have opportunities”he stated.

Lula’s visit was for the closing ceremony of the 10th Federative Caravan. The event announced investments in the port area and the transfer of areas from the Union to the State. The amount of investment is R$193.7 million, according to the government.