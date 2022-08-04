“I would like to ask you to vote for me on October 2, vote for Wellington, but first vote for Rafael”, declared the PT candidate.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) asked for a vote at a pre-campaign event in Teresina (PI) this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022). The practice is prohibited before the official start of the campaign, set for August 16th.

Lula, who will run for the Presidency of the Republic, was speaking alongside the former governor and candidate for senator Wellington Dias (PT) and the candidate for governor Rafael Fonteles (PT).

Watch the moment when the former president asks for a vote (39s):

When promoting Fonteles’ name to the government of the State of Piauí, he made the following statement:

“I wanted to ask you… Every woman or man in Piauí who is willing to vote for me, who is willing to vote for Wellington, I would like to ask you to vote for me on October 2, vote for Wellington, but first vote for Rafael because he will take care of the people of Piauí”.

Earlier, in the same speech, Lula came close to asking for a vote, but immediately corrected himself.

“I want to tell you that my coming here today is not just to ask for a vote for me, because I cannot ask for a vote yet”he declared.

Article 36 of the election law stipulates that electoral propaganda is only allowed from the 16th of August. “Explicit Vote Request”according to the text, is irregular.

Lula’s opponents will be able to contest the speech in the Electoral Court. The punishment stipulated in the law is up to R$ 25,000.

The politics of Piauí is dominated by Lulismo. Wellington Dias ruled the state from 2003 to 2010 and from 2015 to 2022.

Watch the entirety of the rally (2h15min50s):

Lula has made a series of pre-campaign trips. This is the 3rd time he has been to Teresina since the Federal Supreme Court (STF) returned his political rights in April 2021.