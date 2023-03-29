The RAE dictionary tells us that nothing it is “the total non-existence or absolute lack of all being” or also “nothing”. On the other hand, the same dictionary tells us that the vacuum in physics would be the “space devoid of matter”. If we stick to these definitions, the two concepts might seem synonymous in physics, but as we are going to see, the vacuum as space without matter can contain other ingredients, and this differentiates it from nothing. Also, the vacuum is a concept we work with in physics, while nothing is not.

The fundamental thing to understand the difference is to know that although the vacuum does not contain particles, it does not mean that it does not contain anything. A vacuum can contain electromagnetic waves traveling through it, such as visible light or radio waves. This idea was very difficult to accept and for a long time it was believed that the vacuum was actually filled with an ethereal medium, the ether, necessary for these types of waves to propagate. This hypothesis was based on an analogy with mechanical waves, for example sound, which do require a material medium, such as air or water, to travel from one point to another in space. However, an experiment carried out by Albert Michelson and Edward Morley in 1887 showed that the ether did not exist and that electromagnetic waves propagate in a vacuum, without the need for any material medium.

On the other hand, the evolution of physics during the 20th century has drastically modified our conception of the vacuum. First with quantum mechanics, and later with quantum field theory, our description of material particles has undergone a radical change. Instead of understanding material particles as well-located objects in space, we have come to describe them by means of quantum fields. These fields are objects that fill the entire space-time and have a specific value at each of their points. This value would be equal to zero in practically all space, and only at some points would we find small waves, which would correspond to classical particles. However, the quantum nature of these fields means that, even at the points where the classical particle would not be found and, therefore, we identify as empty, the field would not be strictly zero, but would oscillate between small non-zero values. In the language of particles, this phenomenon would correspond to a swarm of particle-antiparticle pairs continually producing and annihilating each other fast enough not to violate the law of conservation of energy.

It is also possible to find fields whose intensity is different from zero in all space, even in what we consider to be empty. This is the case of what is known as the Higgs field, associated with the Higgs boson that was discovered in 2012 in the LHC experiment at CERN. This field has a non-zero minimum value in all space, thanks to which we can explain the mass of most elementary particles. It is also a result with very important implications, since it is possible that this configuration of the vacuum, in which the Higgs field has a non-zero value everywhere, is not stable and at some point can change to a different value. different. This modification of the vacuum would mean a change in microscopic physics as we know it that would have catastrophic consequences for our universe. However, even if we were to find ourselves in this scenario, the current state of the vacuum would probably remain unchanged for billions of years more, so we don’t have to worry too much.

Thus, we have seen that the vacuum is not as empty as we might think, but can contain electromagnetic waves that would travel through it, continuous creation and destruction of particle-antiparticle pairs, and the uniform bath of the Higgs field. But, in addition to all this, we know that the vacuum contains a non-zero energy that fills all space, the energy of the vacuum. This energy is responsible for our universe expanding faster and faster, and thanks to this effect we have been able to measure it. Its value is extremely small; however, it is decisive for the fate of the universe. This vacuum energy would come, on the one hand, from the particle content that we have described before, while another component would come from the theory of general relativity. We can estimate the first component of the vacuum energy from what we know about particle physics, and the result obtained is absurdly greater than the measured value, by a factor greater than 10 to the power of 50, that is, a 1 followed by 50 zeros or even 10 to the power of 120 (1 followed by 120 zeros). It could then be thought that the second component could be of a similar magnitude, so that the sum of both would give rise to the small measured value. However, this would imply a connection between two different aspects of physics, such as gravity and particle physics, which our current theories have not been able to fit together at the moment. We are facing one of the most important unsolved mysteries in modern physics, known as the problem of the cosmological constant, also related to the enigmatic dark energy that makes up almost 40% of our universe.

In short, the vacuum in physics is quite full of things, some of which we don’t quite understand, so we need to keep digging and looking for new theories to explain it.

Mariam Tortola She is a full professor of the Department of Theoretical Physics of the University of Valencia and a researcher of theInstitute for Corpuscular Physics.

Question sent by Alberto García Baladía

Coordination and writing: Victoria Bull

we answeris a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by theDr. Antoni Esteve Foundationand the programL’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions to[email protected]or by Twitter #werespond.

