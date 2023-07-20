This July 20 began the expected Women’s World Cupof which the Colombian National Team is a part, and although an unfortunate shooting was recorded hours before, the atmosphere was filled with spectators who wanted to witness the magic of soccer.

The opening ceremony and the first match of the sporting event were at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium, the most populous city in New Zealand. Here are some photos and videos of the meeting.

The inauguration dressed the place as a gala. Colorful drawings of colorful landscapes, songs, dances and a performance about the roots of the two organizing countries (Australia and New Zealand) were the main event.

Women’s World Cup: New Zealand vs. Norway Photo: EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The stadium turf was taken over by the icons of Australia’s rainbow snake and New Zealand’s North Island manta ray.

😎| The World Cup started and with a record!

👉 Never before have so many people gathered to watch a game in New Zealand.

👉 The opening match between New Zealand against Norway has gathered 42,137 fans

👉 New Zealand has given the surprise and beats Norway by a bit. pic.twitter.com/GVSL3GOGsW —Patricia (@RodriguezGravan) July 20, 2023

“The official ball of the competition was received as a gift from a representation of the participants to the current champions, the United States,” reported the EFE news agency.

The ceremony concluded with the World Cup logo on the central circle of the pitch and the presentation of the New Zealand artist BENEE and the Australian singer and producer Mallrat interpreted, who interpreted ‘Do It Again’, the official song of the World Cup.

The opening of the 2023 Women’s World Cup was quite a party! With music, cultural events from the host countries New Zealand and Australia, and the presentation of the 32 teams seeking the coveted trophy, the curtain was opened on the most important soccer tournament at the level… pic.twitter.com/U8bUusMAos — NMore (@nmas) July 20, 2023

First match and victory for New Zealand

After the ceremony was over, the match between New Zealand and Norway began. The soccer players entered and the ball began to roll.

Women’s World Cup: New Zealand vs. Norway Photo: EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

About minute 47, beginning the second half, Wilkinston raised the score, in what has been the first goal of the championship.

“A goal kick and two touches were enough for Jacqui Had to run with the ball down the right wing and assist Wilkinston, who defined it perfectly,” according to the EFE news agency.

The first match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup has ended. NZ 🇳🇿 1-0 🇳🇴 Norway ⚽ Hannah Wilkinson

🏟️ 42.137 esp. Auckland. Goal 👇pic.twitter.com/eJ7S3pgekQ — Macroski (@MMacroski) July 20, 2023

Norway tried for a long time to match New Zealand; however, their efforts were in vain.

Photo: EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The New Zealanders are placed first in group A with 3 points. Gone is Norway, as well as Switzerland and the Philippines, who will meet tomorrow at the Dunedin Stadium.

Women’s World Cup: New Zealand vs. Norway Photo: EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

