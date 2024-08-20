The sinking of a superyacht off the coast of Sicily has caused a stir. The incident, which occurred during a strong storm, left one person dead and six people missing, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, and his lawyer.

Of the 22 occupants of the yacht, 15 were rescued, and eight of them were hospitalized in Palermo.

Local media said the incident may have been caused by a sudden and strong storm, including downpours, which hit the area overnight.

The superyacht was sailing with 22 people on board, Among them were 10 crew members and 12 passengers of various nationalities, including British, American and Canadian.This luxurious ship, which flew the British flag, stood out for its 75-metre-high mast, one of the largest in the world, built from aluminium.

The yacht had been built in 2008 by the renowned Italian company Perini Navi and offered for rent for sums reaching up to 195 thousand euros per week (approximately more than $870 million Colombian pesos).

In addition, it had the capacity to accommodate 12 passengers in different cabins, and also offered space for its crew, according to the Charter World and Yacht Charters websites.

The yacht was built in 2008 by the renowned Italian company Perini Navi.

Japanese luxury design and minimalism



The interior of the yacht reflected an elegant and minimalist style, with Light wood finishes and details inspired by Japanese designwork of the French designer Rémi Tessier.

Among its technical characteristics, eThe superyacht featured an “aluminium superstructure” and a teak deck.. The 8-cylinder diesel engines and tanks capable of storing up to 14 thousand liters of fresh water made this boat a jewel of nautical engineering.

This sailing ship, previously known as Salute when it sailed under the Dutch flag, was anchored in the port of Porticello when it was caught in the storm that ended with its sinking.

The search continues



The magnitude of the meteorological phenomenon was such that parts of the ship were located at a depth of 50 metres. The rescue involved the collaboration of helicopters and various agencies, such as the Coast Guard, Civil Protection and firefighters.“The wind was very strong. Bad weather was expected, but not of this magnitude,” a Palermo coast guard official told Reuters.

🧵⛵ Tragedy in Sicily: Shipwreck of a luxury superyacht

🌊 On August 19, 2024, a luxury superyacht sank off Santa Flavia, Sicily, after being hit by a tornado. The 56-meter-long vessel left one dead, six missing and 15 injured. pic.twitter.com/bWDLHlBfGD — The Broken Chair (@lasillarota) August 20, 2024

For his part, Luca Cari, spokesman for the Italian Fire Department, reported that A body was found near the shipwreck, while teams continue the search for the six missing people. Authorities have launched an investigation led by the Termini Imerese court in Sicily to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.