In recent days, UCSIS has shared images through its official X account, featuring the most recent naturalization ceremonies.

Mass naturalization ceremony in New York State on July 4. Photo:X / USCIS Share

“We welcomed 28 #NewUSCitizens during a special naturalization ceremony on #4thofJuly in Genesee Country Village & Museum”, USCIS expressed through its official X account.

Mass ceremony for 76 people held by USCIS at the Hornet Museum. Photo:X / USCIS Share

“It was a proud moment for 76 people on board the Hornet Museum by becoming #NewUSCitizens during the special #4thofJuly celebration of “Congratulations to all!” the government agency said on social media X, regarding a naturalization ceremony that took place in Alameda, California.

Huge ceremony of 400 naturalized people held in Seattle. Photo:X / USCIS Share

“We’re celebrating 400 new citizens in sunny Seattle! Yes, that’s right, clear skies and sunshine on Independence Day,” USCIS said on social media.

More details about USCIS naturalization ceremonies

Preliminary preparations:

Applicants receive a Notice of Naturalization Hearing (Form N-445) indicating the date, time, and location of the ceremony. Application Review: Prior to the ceremony, officials review the applicant’s application to ensure that he or she still meets all requirements.

During the ceremony:

This is the crucial step where applicants take the Oath of Allegiance, renouncing their allegiance to any other country and promising to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States. Delivery of the naturalization certificate: Once new citizens have taken the oath, they receive their Certificate of Naturalization, which is official proof of their new citizenship.

