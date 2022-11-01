Itaewon neighborhood, Seoul, has attracted hundreds of thousands of tourists and locals in search of Halloween festivities each year, thanks to the multiculturalism that can be seen in its crowded streets.

In fact, this district is considered to be one of the most popular in the South Korean capital, because throughout the year it stands out for its numerous restaurants, recreational facilities, its shops and, above all, its nightlife.

Pitifully, The name Itaewon has resonated worldwide in recent days, due to the tragedy that left 156 dead, 29 seriously injured and 112 minor injuries.

Where did it happen?

It all happened in a narrow alley four meters wide.or that connects one of the Itaewon subway station exits with World Food Street, a lively pedestrian street full of popular pubs and nightclubs in downtown Seoul, just behind the Hamilton Hotel.

In the videos published on social networks, the slope is full of people trying to move in both directions. It was there that a costumed crowd was trapped for more than an hour and a half, around 10 p.m. last Saturday.

The pushes of those who went up and those who went down caused a blockage that ultimately ended in a stampede.

According to the Korean newspaper ‘Korea JoongAng’, the alley is small enough to fit only four or five adults standing shoulder to shoulder, under normal circumstances.

However, the crush that night meant that there were many more than five people along. In fact, according to ‘The Strait Times’, there were almost nine subjects per square meter.

The situation slowly spiraled out of control. People not only pushed, but screamed as they fell. Many felt suffocated and around ten o’clock at night the authorities began to receive emergency calls.

The tragedy happened mainly due to a progressive collapse of the crowd, which caused people to start falling as the pressure was released. The result was catastrophic, hundreds of people were trapped while others collapsed on top of others.

On the other hand, there are also those who died asphyxiated, this because the pressure exerted by the same people, made many unable to breathe well.

The stampede occurred less than a hundred meters from a fire station.. The problem was that the congestion itself prevented rescuers and aid bodies from getting there in time.

The morning after Halloween

The president of South Korea declared a period of mourning from October 30 to November 5.

The panorama after the tragedy was devastating. Shoes, wigs and masks on the ground, Police tapes closing several areas to study the facts in depth and journalists trying to portray what was left of that night.

Many media outlets and people on social media have claimed that this has been the worst tragedy in the Asian country since the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferryin which 304 people perished, most of them high school students.

On your side, The South Korean government has admitted that it lacked protocols to avoid an accident of these characteristics and for the moment no claim has been reported at the municipal level, regarding more security measures in the face of the increasing number of people who visit Itaewon every year.

