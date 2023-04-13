In Mexico, exactly in the municipality of Tabasco in Zacatecas, the Cristo de la Paz, which measures 33 meters high, was inauguratedit has an internal staircase and four landings planned as a reflection room and viewpoints.

(Also: Escalona wax sculpture moved the family of the late composer).

The figure began to be built more than two years ago with various municipal and state resources and remittances from emigrants, which are basically a form of payment or collection for sending cash, checks or transfers from one country to another.

The Christ of Peace was made by the Jalisco sculptor Miguel Romo Santini, who also built the Broken Christ. This new figure exceeds the height of Christ the King, located in Tenancingo, in the State of Mexico (30 meters)as well as the Broken Christ, in San José de Gracia in Aguascalientes (28 meters).

(It may interest you: Son of the teacher Botero rejected the acts of vandalism towards the works of his father).

David Monreal Ávila, who has been the governor of Zacatecas since 2021, called the sculpture a faith tourism project. Likewise, Francisco Elizondo Garrido, a member of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, expressed: “It is the largest in Mexico and Latin America. The Cristo de la Paz, authored by the sculptor Miguel Romo Santini, measures more than 30 meters high.

The monumental Cristo de la Paz was inaugurated in the municipality of Tabasco, Zacatecas. Due to its height, it is the largest in Mexico and Latin America. The Cristo de la Paz, authored by the sculptor Miguel Romo Santini, measures more than 30 meters high. pic.twitter.com/iJLoGEnXWj — Official Paco Elizondo (@pacoelizondo_) April 10, 2023

The work of the Christ of Peace is made of steel, has a polyurethane foam mesh, with layers of epoxy polymer, resistant to any temperature and movement, as well as woven with glass resin with yerco, ensures The universal.

The investment was close to 30 million Mexican pesos, that is, close to seven billion Colombian pesos. In addition, this sculpture could be considered the third largest in Latin America, says the same medium.

(Also read: The censorship of Michelangelo’s David in the US outrages Florence).

VANESSA PEREZ CASTELLANOS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from El Universal / Mexico (GDA)

More news in EL TIEMPO

The Incredible Story of the $1.6 Billion Art Collection

‘Moon Phases’, the first art exhibition to be installed on the Moon

The secret works of Ramírez Villamizar, on display at the U. de los Andes