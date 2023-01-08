With traces of blood, hundreds of casings and just over a dozen armored vehicles with bullet holes. This is how the house where Ovidio was arrested was left

Guzmán, one of the sons of Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, located in Sinaloa, to the north of Mexico.

The town of Jesús María, some 20 kilometers northwest of Culiacán, the state capital, has been experiencing the ravages of last Thursday’s operation since Friday, in which Army and National Guard agents captured the Mexican drug lord.

The operation, which left 29 dead, a dozen of them belonging to the Mexican Armed Forces and 19 to criminal groups that generated the violent riots, also left some 30 burst and burned vehicles that were left on the road after the confrontation that lasted about 10 hours, which until this Saturday had not been withdrawn.

Abandoned vehicles inside the Ovidio Guzmán farm.

The farm after the operation

Inside the farm, of approximately 150 square meters, dozens of casings and damaged sports cars were scattered, in addition to other vehicles that have stickers of a mouse attached to them, alluding to the nickname by which Ovid is known.

This is shown by images broadcast by the Mexican media outlet Los Noticieristas, which flew over the property where Guzmán was captured with a drone.

Those videos and other known photographs show that the farm gate was heavily damaged and with multiple bullet wounds. In addition, several fences inside, which appear to be security and protection for Guzmán, were destroyed by the shots.

The bullet wounds were also marked on a wall decorated with the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, according to other photographs released by Univisión.

Until this Saturday, agents of the Mexican Army continued to carry out inspections in the area.

Casings that remained after the capture operation.

The process against alias ‘the mouse’

After his capture, Ovidio Guzmán was admitted to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cefereso) number 1 of the Altiplano -also known as the Almoloya prison-, located in the State of Mexico, where his father was also held, who escaped from there in 2015.

There, a judge ordered preventive detention and set a period of 60 days for the United States to gather the information to request the extradition of the drug trafficker.

Meanwhile, his defense processed two injunctions, one against immediate extradition and another to prevent Guzmán from remaining incommunicado, in addition to requesting that he be granted medication alleging surgery and various illnesses he suffers from.

Ovidio’s arrest was surprising as it occurred days before US President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico, on the occasion of the North American Leaders Summit, although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied any relationship between the two events.

Vehicles with shots inside the farm where Guzmán was captured.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE and El Universal (GDA)

