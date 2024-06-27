Bolivia lived hours of uncertainty this Wednesday after a group of soldiers mobilized in the center peace, something that he President Luis Arce described as an attempt “coup”.

Soldiers and military vehicles took control of the Murillo Square in La Pazand entered the Quemado Palace, seat of government, led by the General Juan José Zúñigawho this Tuesday had been dismissed as head of the Bolivian Army for some statements he had made about the former president Evo Morales.

After the military’s actions began, President Arce gave a televised speech surrounded by members of his cabinet in which he called for the mobilization of the people and said: “We are firm to confront any coup attempt.”

“We want to urge everyone to defend democracy and here we are in Casa Grande with the entire cabinet, with our social organizations. We salute you, the social organizations, and we cordially invite you to once again show democracy to the Bolivian people,” he said. the mandatary.

Later, in a televised ceremony from the Casa Grande del Pueblo, Arce appointed new military leaders. Among them is General José Wilson Sánchez, who assumed general command of the Army.

After being sworn in, the soldier declared: “No one wants to see the image we are seeing in the streets. That is why now in my capacity as commander… I ask, I order, I order, that all personnel who are mobilized on the streets must return to their units”.

While this event was taking place at the government headquarters, the members of the army who had mobilized in the center of La Paz began to leave Plaza Murillo.

