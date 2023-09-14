The small Italian island of Lampedusa was in trouble this Thursday to cope with the arrival of about 7,000 migrants on boats from North Africa, the equivalent of the entire local population.

The local shelter, with capacity for fewer than 400 people, was overwhelmed by men, women and children forced to sleep outside on makeshift plastic beds, many wrapped in survival blankets.

The good weather favored arrivals to the Italian coasts in recent days. More than 5,000 people arrived in the country on Tuesday and almost 3,000 on Wednesday, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

According to Matteo Villa, of the ISPI think tank, the number of arrivals in 48 hours is an “absolute record.”

The Italian Red Cross, which manages the Lampedusa reception center, “does the impossible, and more than the impossible,” its president, Rosario Valastro, said in a statement this Thursday.

The municipality declared a local state of emergency, and tensions erupted on Wednesday as the Red Cross distributed food, forcing the police to intervene.

This Thursday, Hundreds more migrants arrived on the island, but many others were transferred to Sicily, and the Red Cross assured that the situation was “more under control”.

Located about 145 km off the coast of Tunisia, Lampedusa is one of the stopping points for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Thousands of dead at sea

On Wednesday, some young people went to the historic center of Lampedusa, where an AFP photographer saw some eating ice cream.

Several said they were hungry, but few had money and some restaurants turned them away. Other establishments offered them free food, or residents and tourists paid for it.

Most migrants are rescued from their fragile boats at sea by the coast guardwhich take them to the port of Lampedusa.

But many don’t go that far. More than 2,000 people have died this year crossing between North Africa and Italy and Malta, according to the UN migration agency.

The last known victim was a five-month-old baby, who reportedly fell into the water on Wednesday when he was part of a group being brought to shore.

For years now, the Lampedusa reception center had difficulty coping with arrivals. Humanitarian organizations indicated a lack of water, food and medical care.

The Italian Red Cross took over in June, promising a more “dignified” reception.

“The situation is certainly complex and we are trying to progressively return to normality,” said Francesca Basile, head of migration for the organization, this Thursday.

European aid

Italy’s far-right government recently allocated €45 million ($48 million) to Lampedusa to help the island better manage the migration situation.

But head of government Giorgia Meloni, elected a year ago after promising to end mass migration, is asking the European Union for help..

The European Commission responded that it has already provided 14 million euros ($14.9 million) in emergency aid to manage arrivals, in addition to hundreds of border, security and immigration officials.

“We are ready to support Italy and that is what we are doing,” a spokeswoman said.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the (anti-immigration) League, declared that he saw the mass arrivals as “an act of war” against Italy.

Almost 114,300 migrants arrived illegally in Italy from North Africa via the Mediterranean between January and August, almost double that in the same period of 2022, according to figures announced on Thursday by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex)..

The Italian government indicated that some 126,000 people arrived via this route so far this year, compared to 66,000 in the same period last year.

But the numbers still do not exceed those of 2016, when more than 181,000 migrants, many Syrians fleeing war, arrived in Europe illegally.

