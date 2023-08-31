Florida started this thursday assess the damage caused by the devastating floods as a result of passage of Hurricane Idalia, which was downgraded to a tropical storm and is now advancing along the coast of the southeastern United States.

Idalia made landfall early Wednesday with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (201 km/h) in Keaton Beach, in the “Big Bend” of Florida, a predominantly rural area that suffered “significant damage,” state governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday at a press conference.

The hurricane began its trajectory on Monday in Cuba and now threatens the state of Georgia with torrential rains and more flooding in coastal areas, where residents are already experiencing power outages.

Houses destroyed by the Idalia pass.

Authorities have not reported casualties, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, warned that “this could change” given the magnitude of the storm.

DeSantis added that as of Wednesday night, state emergency teams had managed to rescue about 40 people. who were trapped in houses or flooded areas.

State officials, however, admitted that it may take time to reach areas blocked by falling trees or flooding.

More than 140,000 homes were without power.

Idalia ripped into Florida, near Keaton Beach, as a category 3 hurricane on a scale of 5with winds of up to 215 km/h at 07:45 on Wednesday, according to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English).

In some areas of the coast, the waters rose up to five meters, according to the NHC.

Later, Idalia lost strength, but generated winds near 100 km/h in Georgia and South Carolina.

“There is still a lot of flooding” in Charleston, South Carolina, the city’s emergency management director, Ben Almquist, told CNN on Wednesday night.

According to the first evaluations, everything indicates that the damage caused by Idalia is less from which almost a year ago the powerful Hurricane Ian produced, which also entered the west coast of Florida and was responsible for almost 150 deaths and millions in losses.

“Ian was different, you would see boats that flew several yards. In this case, although there is definitely destruction, For now, large amounts of debris and wood are mostly observedbecause it’s a rural area,” DeSantis explained.

Flooded area due to Hurricane Idalia.

The attention of the state and federal authorities is this Thursday in the “Big Bend”the area with the greatest impact and where the more than 140,000 homes and buildings that are still without power are concentrated, according to the specialized website PowerOutage.us.

DeSantis asserted that Supply has already been restored to some 420,000 customers who lost power due to Idalia and some 40,000 workers are on the ground to continue repairing or replacing impacted power line poles.

The panic that the inhabitants of Florida experienced

Although the populated Bay of Tampa avoided the worst of the cyclone, images continue to appear of the devastating floods caused by the storm surge that brought with it Idalia, which in Cedar Key, north of the city of Tampa, marked a historical record: the sea rose to almost 8 feet (2.4 meters) above its normal level, according to preliminary data.

Local television stations and media in this small town on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico They talk about historic floods and show images of downtown streets turned into rivers, as well as buildings and houses flooded with water.

Authorities called thousands of people in Florida to evacuate, although some residents refused to leave their homes.

Disasters at a Florida port.

In Perry, an affected city, dozens of trees were uprooted by the wind.

A pine tree fell on the home of 76-year-old John Kallschmidt, who said it was a “terrifying” experience. “It was worse than we expected,” he told AFP. “But that’s the way it is, that’s life in Florida.”

Vehicles trapped by flooding.

In Steinhatchee, a small town of about 1,000 people located on the coast 30 km south of Keaton Beach, the main street, almost deserted, was completely flooded and seemed like an extension of a nearby river.

A little further south, in the hard-hit Pasco County, up to 6,000 homes have been damaged by the cyclone, according to the CNN network, which also accounts for up to 150 people rescued in different neighborhoods.

Truck affected by Idalia.

“Some trees fell in front of my house, but otherwise the house was saved. Everything is fine,” Patrick Boland, a 73-year-old man who locked himself in his home, told AFP.

In the Tampa Bay area, where there are more than 3 million residents, the streets were flooded and some inhabitants had to use boats to get around.

More than 1,000 rescuers were deployed by federal authorities, after the White House called for enhanced surveillance.

” Idalia is the most powerful storm that has made landfall in this part of Florida in more than 100 years,” declared Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Agency for Emergency Management of the United States (FEMA).

Gas station affected by Idalia.

Scientists warn that storms will become increasingly powerful as temperatures rise due to climate change.

US President Joe Biden told reporters that “No one can deny the impact of the climate crisis.”

“Just look around us,” he said of the “historic floods” or the recent devastating fires in Hawaii and Canada.

Where is Idalia headed?

Dalia lost strength after passing through Georgia and South Carolina, the latter declared a disaster area by President Biden, and is a tropical storm with winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h) that is located over the Atlantic, off to the North Carolina coast.

Tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) are still in effect for parts of the North Carolina coastwhere there are more than 12,500 houses and buildings without power and whose governor, Roy Cooper, declared a state of emergency this week.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Idalia will continue to move away from the North Carolina coast this Thursday and will even become a post-tropical cyclone, to later regain tropical storm status at the end of weekdays when near Bermuda.

Precisely, this British territory suffered the effects of the strong hurricane Franklin on Wednesday, a long-lasting cyclone that is producing waves and undertow in a large stretch of the US Atlantic coast.

*With AFP and EFE