The Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreyev, was attacked in Warsaw on Monday when a group of people threw red paint at him.

Before the incident, Andreyev held a floral tribute at the Soviet soldiers’ cemetery-mausoleum in Warsaw on the occasion of the Russian national holiday of Victory Day.

Despite the fact that the Russian embassy announced in the morning that it was giving up any public act outside its premises, according to the recommendations of the Polish Foreign Ministry and the mayor of the city, the ambassador and a small entourage decided to go to the cemetery.

Russian ambassador to Poland Siergiej Andriejew (C) is sprayed with red paint by participants in a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A group of people was concentrated there, some of them with Ukrainian flags, and upon identifying Andreyev, a group separated from the rest to consummate their aggression.

The ambassador, completely covered in red paint thrown at him, shouted to the crowd that he was “proud” of his president, Vladimir Putin, and after saying that “those territories do not belong to Ukraine” (referring to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions), he managed to make his way to the waiting car.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was attacked while laying flowers at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers and sprayed with red paint.

The Soviet Soldiers Cemetery-Mausoleum occupies 19 hectares of Warsaw and was established shortly after the end of World War II to house the remains of more than 20,000 Red Army soldiers killed between 1944 and 1945.

Since the war in Ukraine began, anti-Russian sentiment has been exacerbated in Poland, a country that remained in Moscow’s orbit from 1945 to 1989.

In front of the diplomatic representations of Warsaw and Krakow, where there is a Russian consulate, graffiti against the invasion of Ukraine, banners and posters against a caricatured Vladimir Putin or directly characterized as Hitler are multiplying.

Recently, the Warsaw city council has presented an artistic installation that authorizes a group of artists to paint 60 meters of sidewalk -including those located in front of the Russian embassy- with murals.

EFE

