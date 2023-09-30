A cat in a black and yellow vest inspects a row of security guards lining up in front of a office building. Manila, the capital of the Philippines, awaiting instructions.

Conan, the six-month-old puppy, is one of the lucky animals who has been adopted by security guards in Manila, the Philippine capital, where thousands of cats live on the streets.

The feline does not have the same surveillance skills as dogs and tends to fall asleep during his duties, but his tenderness and company have endeared him to these guards who work boring 12-hour shifts.

Cats Laura (left) and Shangki, seen wearing black and yellow safety vests, eating from their plates outside a fast food chain in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

Conan was rescued at weeks old by a building housekeeper who found him meowing in the garage. By accident, he ended the safety cat role after the death of his predecessor Mingming.

The guards, mourning the loss of their furry companion, decided to appoint Conan as a replacement to make their shifts more bearable.

“If Conan isn’t around, I’m not motivated,” guard Aljon Aquino, 30, told AFP. “He takes away my stress,” he says.

Their cuteness and companionship have endeared them to bored security guards.

Photos of Conan in his “security” vest lying on the desk next to an image of his predecessor Mingming have been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The feline with brown and white fur is one of dozens of stray cats that live in this commercial and office building.

The owners and workers let them roam around and even put in money to buy them food.

The owners and workers let them roam around and even put in money to buy them food.

But Conan shows little interest in helping his human colleagues with their security duties, such as inspecting customers’ bags and workers entering the building.

The animal prefers to sleep, laze in front of a nearby cafe or chase balls across the tiled floor to the delight of passersby.

“Sometimes people carry him because he is very friendly,” says Aquino, who plays with the animal by hitting it affectionately with the baton.

“He likes the work.”

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO