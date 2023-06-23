In photos: James Rodríguez gets ready and his followers “melt”

James Rodríguez remains in Colombia. The ’10’ from Cucuta, one of the best players in national soccer, spends his days in the country, while his future is defined after leaving Olympiacos in Greece unexpectedly.

The talented midfielder, who took advantage of last Wednesday to visit the farm of former president Álvaro Uribe, continues to get ready for his return to the courts. And meanwhile, he leaves content on social networks that “melts” his followers.

James Rodríguez shows off the figure and his followers “melt”

Photo: James Rodriguez’s Instagram

Through their social networks, James Rodríguez shared some images in which it is seen that he is getting ready.



The ’10’ looks shirtless, in the middle of one of his training sessions with the ball.

The images arouse all kinds of reactions.

More news

SPORTS