“family means everything to me“, were the words of Laprentis Doughty, a under the age of 11 who risked his life and integrity to save his two-year-old sister, when entering a burning house.

It happened in the city of Salisbury, in the state of Maryland (USA), where even the mayor spoke out before the young man’s heroic act. “As mayor, I’m always looking for citizens who are selfless, citizens who are willing to lead and we have one here.Jake Day told local media.

According to the boy told the American news ‘WBOC’, he and his sister, Loyalty, were in charge of their relatives while their mother, Keishauna Banks, collected the food with which they would entertain their Thanksgiving dinner. It was six in the afternoon when, while he was taking a nap, the young man woke up when he smelled burning.

Immediately, she ran up and left her home, to later realize that the only one left to leave was Loyalty. Without thinking for a second, he entered the burning house to look for her.:”It was hot, very hot. She was crying. I was listening and bumped into her then picked her up and carried her downstairs“.

If I hadn’t saved my sister, I would have been mad at myself because I could have easily done it.

The truth is that it was not easy, he suffered several minor burns, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal: “His injuries were so minor that they did not require medical attention on the scene.”

The young man’s mother assured the aforementioned newscast that when they called her by phone to inform her of what had happened, she quickly went home. Her rush was such that she almost had an accident in her car while going through a red light. Upon arrival, she tried to enter but it was impossible for her due to the thick smoke. It was a great relief when he saw Laprentis come out with Loyalty in his arms.

She is very proud of her son, whom she does not know how to reward for his bravery: “I praise him and say, ‘You know you did a good job?’ But I’m still trying to process everything, I’m still in shock“.

The truth is that they lost practically everything in the fire and the three of them are staying in a hotel, so the neighbors have reached out to provide them with first-hand products and even created a GoFundMe to collect money to help them.

