Five home runs for the Phillies, now leading 2-1 in the World Series out of 7 against the Astros. Race-4 tonight

At one point a sign appeared from the stands: “Houston we have a problem” signed by a fan with a lunar memory. A box that is not profitable at all that of the Astros (5 valid 0 points compared to rivals 7 points 5 home runs), another great starting pitcher who disappoints after Verlander: even Lance McCullers Jr will become the first pitcher to suffer 5 home runs in a World Series match . The Phillies, on the other hand, do not have a problem, if anything, the ardor and madness of those who were not listed as a squadron to win the 2022 World Series and instead found themselves 2-1 in the best-of-7 series against Houston, who gave up for the second. time with this sequence: 6-5 at 10th in race-1, 2-5 in race 2, tonight race-4 on Sky Action at 1.05). The strength of a team that does not let itself come back, contrary to what had happened in game-1 to the Texans ahead 5-0 and then defeated in the extra innings. The Astros line-up isn’t turning out like it’s in the brightest moments, as opposed to the unforgiving hyperbolic Philadelphia one, fiercely hurling balls in series over the fence and digging the gap. Dusty Baker, the long-time manager and still waiting for the first ring of champion of America, is lacking the inspiration of the decisive, immediate choices, when instead rookie Rob Thomson is getting everything right since he reached the postseason with the wild card. To pay him back, in addition to the pitchers, are those who produce the points that weigh to make the difference, the top hitters Realmuto (the man of destiny in game-1 with the home run at 10th) and Bryce Harper (6 home runs in 14 games) , Kyle Schwaber and Rhys Hoskins. See also Gryazin wins the San Marino Rally, Andreucci-tris in CIRT

Super Harper and historian Bohm – Governor of Pennsylvania, Bryce Harper, the stubborn $ 330 million man, or the designated hitter who sweeps Phillies fans in the first round in the box with the longest 2-point home run against Lance McCullers want him. Jr, not very controlled, to be replaced soon instead of sacrificing him more and more resigned to defeat. Third baseman Alec Bohm at the first pitch gives McCullers the second home run from 1 point to the left: the inside goes down in history for having achieved the 1000th home run in the history of the World Series. Then the beardless winger Brandon Marsh, last of the line up, throws the 4-0 home run on the right wire with a baby fan who puts the ball back on the field. A night of fireworks for Philadelphia: 3 home runs in 2 innings and a game-3 immediately scored from the home box: 4-0. In the fifth inning is instead the lead-off Kyle Schwaber, left fielder, the author of the fourth home run which is worth the 6-0. First baseman Rhys Hoskins imitates him immediately afterwards for the 7-0. Five home runs, five devastating broadsides to say that there is no match between the two attacks. The home starter, the left-handed Ranger Suarez thus comfortably descends from the mountain in the 5th inning with only 3 valid passives and 4 strikeouts. At home, the Phillies have not yet lost this postseason (5-0). See also Maserati enters Formula E with Venturi in 2022-23

Comments star Harper: “We had a great approach to being able to dominate McCullers. We talked about it before the game, just trying to hit him early and often. He’s a great playoff pitcher and a great team. We have to continue for the next two days and we hope that the series ends here at home also for the support of the fans who keep us going, keep us energized, we feel them on the pitch, they believe in us and we believe in them “.

Key race – The figures show that in 41 times out of 61 whoever won race-3 of the series then won the ring, triumphed. Starting the triptych at home with this momentum is the most exciting of the incentives, an opportunity too tempting to avoid returning to Houston over the weekend, in short, to close the games and return to the masters of the World Series after 14 years. In the city of Rocky and Be-loved, who can knock out these wild Phillies anymore? Philapdelphia’s fable now only has two final chapters to write. After the 9-2 against St. Louis, Atlanta and San Diego, the first team from third to reach the World Series, there are really 18 innings to bring the title back to Philadelphia after those of 1980 and 2008. In 2009 they would have lost the final from New Yok Yankees trained by Joe Girardi. Do you know who coached the Phillies until June? Girardi himself, replaced by Thomson for the turning point. When fate is said … See also Here comes the Mexican Baseball League

November 2, 2022 (change November 2, 2022 | 08:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Philadelphia #fireworks #Houston #lost #race3