The Charles Library seeks to be an urban contribution and, also, a place of social use, “by drastically reduce the space required for storage, expands the collaborative work surface “, as the authors emphasize.

The building is part of the open campus from Temple University, northeast of the city of Philadelphia, United States.

It is located at the intersection of two pedestrian streets and is presented as a new social and academic heart for the diverse student community from that university.

The design of Snøhetta, developed in collaboration with the consulting firm Stantec, is inserted in this dynamic context reinterpreting the traditional typology of a research library like a repository of books.

Instead, it proposes a building with a diversity of spaces dedicated to collaborative and social learning.

The volume is moved to give space to a square on the side of the access (Photo Michael Grimm)

It is presented as a community setting that exceeds its main function of housing around two million copies and offering different reading and study spaces for students.

Which is manifested in the program, which allocates an area in the central atrium that remains open 24 hours, seven days a week, to make IT workspaces available to Philadelphia residents.

The building is permeable on its sides (Photo Michael Grimm)

In recent times, the new libraries develop programs to attract visitors, as well as readers or researchers, offering play or work spaces, extended hours and multimedia rooms.

The volume is located longitudinally in the lot and accompanies the edge built on one side. On the other hand, he retreats to expand the pedestrian street and create a plaza over the main access.

The arcade continues into the building, forming a spectacular three-story high space (Photo Michael Grimm)

A large asymmetrical arc opens a window connecting the atrium and the square.

With the will of lower the impact of the built volume, the designers proposed a body of marked horizontality and strategically penetrated it to visually lighten it.

That base, lined with unpolished granite slabs with deep vertical buñas, it takes the reference of the heights and materiality of the campus context.

The interior cladding of wooden slats takes the curves solving the acoustics of the large central space (Photo Michael Grimm).

Over that basement A glass prism emerges to complete, and at the same time dematerialize, a third level.

The large wooden arches they cut the stone volume and announce public access points in a cozy way.

“With its unusual geometry, the building expresses a distinct identity by carefully tuning its mass with the scale and the materials of their neighbors ”, defines the memory of the authors.

The deep bows They continue towards the interior of the building, forming a spectacular space three levels high.

The vaulted wooden ceiling atrium visually connects every corner of the building (Photo Michael Grimm)

The vaulted wooden ceiling atrium visually connects all corners of the building, serves as a reference point and place the user in the center of activity from the library.

“A oculus carved into the wide cedar clad dome allows light to enter the lobby from the upstairs, connecting the end of the library with its beginning ”, highlight the authors.

As people move through the building, this visual and physical connectivity allows them maintain orientation and encourages the use of all the building’s resources.

The main staircase It gains prominence and is visible on its journey to the highest level of the building, inviting people to use it.

Access to the library’s collection is through a automated storage and retrieval system which they dubbed ‘BookBot’. At 17 meters high, the library robot spans three levels of the building.

The designers set out to link the reader with the environment through a succession of transparencies (Photo Michael Grimm)

Currently, the edifice it stores one and a half million volumes and has a capacity of almost two million.

All this in a much smaller space, which allows relocating specimens that were inaccessible or in deep storage off site.

Implantation

By drastically reducing the space required for book storage and, at the same time, expanding access to the library’s collection, the BookBot allowed more space to be allocated to Collaborative learning.

In this way, it makes it possible for the library host multiple partner programs and academic resources under one roof.

Low level

For example, on the first and second floors there is a student center offering support in writing and tutoring; another that provides access to digital fabrication and immersive technologies; and the staff of the Temple University Press newspaper.

In parallel to this uniquely diverse program tailored to the needs of students, the building also offers a suitable environment for research focus of traditional academic libraries.

The quieter and brighter room on the third floor invites visitors to wander through the open shelving situated in the center of the plant while private study spaces surround its perimeter.

Longitudinal cut

This auction, glazed in the four sides, has a view of the green terrace covering more than 70 percent of the building’s roof area.

The authors emphasize that this 4,500 m2 green roof sector is one of the largest in Pennsylvania and also plays a key role in the stormwater management system.

temple Snohetta university (Photo Michael Grimm)

The rooftop gardens, made up of more than 15 different species, provide a urban habitat rich for pollinators and, at the same time, a first visual plane relaxing that complements campus and city views from inside the library.

The landscapers viewed their design as “a prairie landscape” with ornamental grasses and perennial herbaceous plants as the basis of these reading gardens. Then they added flowers to ensure colors throughout the year.

Much more than books and magazines

In the same way as museums, Libraries seek to update their spaces to offer an attraction for locals and tourists, beyond their status as guardians of the books.

This is how they add up accessible public roofs, playgrounds for children, centers for adolescents, movie theaters and art or gastronomic services. Also access to new technologies, such as 3d printers or laser cutters.

One of the pioneers in the trend was Oodi, the central library of Helsinki (ALA Architects, 2018), where the books occupy only a third of the space and are transported to the rooms by robots specially designed. In the last floor the reading room open shelving.

While in the lower floors They bring together workshops with all kinds of machines (sewing, scanners and printers, laser cutters and soldering stations).

There is also room for emerging entrepreneurs, which can rent stations job to meet with colleagues or clients.

Around the same time, Snøhetta was inaugurating the Calgary Central Library in Canada, located in a peculiar place: it is crossed by a train line. The hall of the building is a kind of bridge that trains pass under.

In the lower floors there are cafes, a teen center, a space for children and a theater. Upstairs, again, the protagonist is the reading room, with the wood as predominant material to create a welcoming environment.

But in extravagance and spectacularity, the binhai library, located in Tianjin (120 km southeast of Beijing), is ahead of them. In the first weeks of its inauguration, the building was visited by 10 thousand people per day.

The fantastic architecture created by the Dutch firm MVRDV and the architects of the Institute of Urban planning and Tianjin Design caused a sensation with its shelves full of “fake” books.

The 33,700 m2 giant houses inside a luminous spherical auditorium and cascading bookshelves that cover it from floor to ceiling with more fake books than real ones. These are plates aluminum books that simulate books on the upper shelves.

The building also contains educational facilities, arranged along the edges that are entered from the main atrium. On the upper floors there are meeting rooms, offices, media library and audio rooms, and the terrace is accessible.

MJ