Francisco Sagasti was president of Peru for just over 8 months.

Despite its brevity, his is one of the most remembered mandates. Sagasti holds the rare honor of being the only living former Peruvian president who has not been imprisoned or prosecuted for crimes committed in the exercise of office.

In November 2020, in the midst of the protests that led to the end of the short-lived presidency of Manuel Merino and a covid pandemic that hit Peru especially hard, Sagasti assumed an interim presidency to stabilize the country until new elections were held.

His was a “transition and emergency” government, as he himself baptized it, and he turned to getting covid vaccines for Peru.

Two years later, a lot has happened. Her successor, Pedro Castillo, was removed and imprisoned for trying to unconstitutionally dissolve Congress and was succeeded by her vice president, Dina Boluarte, who was widely questioned for her response to the protests that followed Castillo’s fall, in which 61 civilians died.

That convulsive time has been dedicated by Sagasti to writing a recently published book entitled “Governing in times of crisis.” He talks about him and the political crisis that does not stop in his country in this interview.

Your book is entitled “Governing in times of crisis.” Don’t you sometimes have the feeling that Peru is always in crisis?

More than a crisis, there is a feeling of permanent anguish over the situation in which we find ourselves. But we have had several periods of very deep crisis, during the era of terrorism and corruption in the 1990s and now, especially with the pandemic and then the recent crisis, with all the deaths in the protests in the south of the country.

We are in crisis, I would not say perpetual, but intermittent and very frequently.

What do you think are the country’s main problems right now?

The main underlying problem is the deterioration of all democratic institutions, of political controls, which is taking place as a result of the action of both Congress and the Executive, and also of some other branches of the State.

And one of the most tragic balances of this deterioration is the death of more than 50 people during the protests that we have had at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year.

What controls are you referring to exactly?

In the first place, to a Congress that has a vision of the common good when preparing laws and proposing, that has a vision of what the true balance of powers is, that does not skip procedures to designate relatives of congressmen and does not respond more to their interests than the national good.

On the part of the Executive, there is an indifference or inability to stop the proposals and approaches of Congress that are the cause of the deterioration of democratic institutions.

Given the great power that Congress has in Peru, some even speak of a “congressional dictatorship.” How do you see it?

The word dictatorship generally reflects a person, a dictator. But what we have here is an institution with many heads, a kind of anarchic authoritarianism in which some congressmen have specific interests in certain things and push in that direction, others push for other things.

But it would not be a dictatorship in the traditional sense, with one person running everything. Here we are in a model in which everyone gets what they can.

And what is your assessment of how Boluarte is handling those problems you mention?

Obviously, he’s not doing very well. If that were the case, we would not be in the situation we are in. And there are several aspects. It is not just about the repressions or not putting a stop to any of the initiatives of Congress.

In the very near future we will face a series of difficulties. We are approaching a very strong El Niño phenomenon that is going to cause floods in the north, droughts and possibly cold temperatures in the south. And I don’t think we’re ready for that.

Is there a way out other than an electoral advance?

You never know how crises end in our country. In Peru anything can happen and generally does. Elections would be the least traumatic and least damaging way out for democratic institutions.

And it’s not a way out that one person came up with. This has been raised in an orderly and systematic way by many groups since last year, and the President of the Republic herself raised it at the beginning of her government.

But the country has six presidents in six years. With that background, would elections really be the solution?

Elections alone, without changing any of the rules of the political game, would probably repeat what we have now. That is why the most sensible proposal that has been made is an advance of elections with changes in the electoral rules.

First, a minimal change, but second, with that Congress elected to complete the period until 2026, to discuss in depth a limited reform agenda.

What do you think of the denunciations of human rights violations by the demonstrators who protested after the fall of Pedro Castillo?

They have to be investigated clearly. We have an incontrovertible amount of evidence that there have been abuses and excesses, that there has been indiscriminate repression.

The most shocking thing has been seeing protesters who are running or helping other people being shot in the back. Nothing justifies murdering a person from behind.

And why do you think that the Prosecutor’s Office, which was so quick to launch investigations into the alleged corrupt practices of Pedro Castillo and his entourage, nevertheless fails to advance the investigations into these deaths?

That would have to be asked to the Attorney General of the Nation. But I believe that the seriousness of these events deserves greater severity in the investigation process by the Prosecutor’s Office.

What do you remember of your conversations with Pedro Castillo when he had to hand over power?

They were very few. We only had two meetings before he took office. A purely formal one in the Government Palace, when he came accompanied by his vice president and they had to show him the places.

The other was a work meeting, which unfortunately could not be extended for the necessary time, to transmit all the information on the management of the pandemic and the purchase of vaccines.

In those two conversations there was practically nothing substantive. He just listened, and made some humorous comments in the palace. And after that I met with him on three other occasions, two of them at my request, to see very specific topics, and the last one at his request to talk about some general topics.

What did you want to talk to him about?

I raised the issue of institutions for science and technology. I had done a very intense job in Congress, where I had to chair the Science and Technology Commission and then in the Executive we approved on July 1, 2021 a new law on governance of the scientific and technological system, for which we did a very professional, with many inquiries.

However, a few weeks after being in government, President Castillo proposed throwing all that overboard and creating a ministry, which seemed to me an aberration. That was what I told him.

On the second opportunity he was already president. I had initiated in my government some efforts to place a very prominent Peruvian in a high international position.

But these appointments require a very active participation of the president and calls to presidents of other countries. It was three weeks away and I insisted on seeing him. He ignored me for a week and a half. Suddenly, I received a call to go see him. I went and we talked and then he asked me some questions about the relationship between the prime minister and the president.

The last time I saw him was to make a statement about what in my book I call the style of government. Because it seemed to me that the way in which he was exercising power deviated from the sensible practices of good management, transparency and honesty.

Unfortunately, he was over an hour late and the meeting lasted very little. That’s when I realized that there was no point in giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Does the fact of being the only former Peruvian president who is not in prison or under investigation lead you to any reflection?

The only thought I have left is that it should be the norm and not the exception.

And why do you think it is not so?

The Peruvian political system needs changes in the role of political parties, which are basically electoral vehicles without any kind of loyalty.

In most of the candidate selection processes, obviously unqualified people enter, but who for some reason have an ascendancy over those who draw up the electoral lists or over internal voting.

The result is that we have a rather bad electoral offer, which results in institutional deterioration when those characters in the Executive and in Congress have to appoint other authorities.

We have to renew the way politics is being done.

Do you totally rule out returning to the front line in politics?

The first line is to be active. I have just returned after six months away. I’m catching up and I’ve talked to a lot of people.

The important thing is to know what is the most positive role that someone like me can play in these times. I will continue active. What role am I going to play? That’s what I’m working on and I hope to figure it out very soon.

Are you contemplating a presidential candidacy?

It is not in my plans and many things have to be taken into account. You have to consider the political moment, you have to consider my age.

I’m not a youngster and I think you have to be very careful with gerontocracy.

What aspect of your management were you most satisfied with?

I don’t know if I’m very satisfied. It has always been possible to do a lot more, but at least we achieved some things.

Perhaps the most important thing is to show that Peru can be governed well, transparently, honestly, with commitment, with a vision of the future, saying things as they are, without promising what cannot be fulfilled and fulfilling what is promised.

