In Peru, the community unites for the annual reconstruction of the Q'eswachaka bridge

Every year in June, the communities of the Cusco region, capital of the Inca Empire, join forces to make ropes with woven herbs in order to renovate the Q’eswachaka bridge, the last of its kind, and keep this know-how alive. . The bridge was included in the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2013.