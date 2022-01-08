The Andean country is the nation with the highest number of orphans due to the pandemic in the world. In order to address this situation, the Government is working on the development of an economic assistance and accompaniment program for affected minors, which seeks to become a public policy.

With more than 202,900 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the Peruvian population has suffered profound damage from Covid-19.

This country of 33 million inhabitants has the highest mortality rate in the world, with 6,122 deaths per million inhabitants, according to a balance from the AFP press agency based on official figures.

But in Peru, the impact of deaths from Covid-19 is experienced with particular harshness among the tens of thousands of children who have been left without a father, mother or caregiver.

The Peruvian government indicated on Thursday, January 6, that the pandemic had left thousands of orphans, a world record for Peru, which has already declared the arrival of a new wave of the pandemic and the first cases of the Omicron variant.

“Unfortunately, our country is the country with almost 98,000 children who lost their father, mother or caregiver during the pandemic,” said the Minister of Women, Anahí Durand, based on figures released by the medical journal ‘The Lancet’.

“We have the sad record of being the country in the world with the highest number of children who have lost a father, a mother,” he added.

The Government seeks more aid for minors who lost their parents

Durand indicated that currently the Ministry has been providing a pension of 200 soles (about 50 dollars) per month that benefits more than 18,000 families.

However, the minister indicated that it is necessary to considerably expand the scope of this benefit with a law that can provide resources to all minors who lost their parents or guardians during the pandemic, in addition to ensuring psychological and educational support.

In an interview with France 24, Sergio Tejada, the executive director of Peru’s comprehensive national program for family welfare, indicated that this bill has already been submitted to the Congress of the Republic.

“We hope that it can reach 85,000 children and adolescents at some point, and that this accompaniment model works,” he explained.

Beyond the pandemic, Tejada also reported that the Government hopes to make this program permanent.

The long-term objective would be to extend this aid to other causes (traffic accidents, illnesses…) and to implement a more general model of State protection for all children.









With AFP and EFE